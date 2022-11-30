We all want to drive on safe streets, right?
At the same time, we know the police have the authority to enforce traffic rules and to issue citations, but they have limited resources, and we can’t afford to hire enough officers to be everywhere at once. Add to that the other duties officers encounter every day, and we can see the dilemma for them and for city leaders.
Recently, we saw reports that the police are experiencing increased contact with vagrants, which prevents them from being able to patrol the streets and neighborhoods, so traffic control is limited with regular violations. Have you ever seen a person run a red light almost causing a collision, or someone speeding dangerously down the highway and wondered, “Where’s the police when you need one?” I know I have.
What to do? One option increasingly being used is video surveillance. Recently, I had the opportunity to drive on the streets and highways of Italy. Fortunately, they drive on the “right” side of the road, and I recognized most of the traffic signs. Going down the highway, though, all the speed limit signs are in kilometers, so that took some getting used to. While there, I would regularly hear from the GPS system “speed limit monitor ahead, check your speed.” Sure enough, a ways down the road was a video/radar monitoring device.
I was never sure if I was doing the correct speed, but it seemed to be working. I understand it might take a few months to receive any kind of citation for a violation, but the point is, they use that system to monitor traffic. That is done both on the highways and in town, so they are everywhere one would drive. Recent traffic data has indicated it is having an impact on traffic safety. Combine that with GPS information and drivers can know where traffic is backed up due to road construction, where an accident has occurred, and other safety information making the roadways safer for us all.
Some, upon hearing of possible video monitoring, may complain they have a right to privacy and video monitoring violates that right. Anyone who makes that argument must not shop in Walmart or other stores that have video cameras strategically located throughout the building. It doesn’t stop some from trying, but the benefit may be in apprehending a criminal or holding a driver accountable for their actions. That can make a difference.
The same folks who want privacy may invite observers right into their home where there is a right to privacy. I’m referring here to Alexa and “Hey Google” and “Hey Siri” that are always listening. Have you ever wondered how those ads for a product you were discussing suddenly show up in your e-paper or online searches? I’ve always suspected the information is from my phone listening and passing it on somehow. I don’t think it is coincidental.
So arguing for a right to privacy in public spaces is a losing argument, and even in our private spaces, we need to be diligent. If you can turn on your lights and lock or unlock your door by telling your phone or just say “Alexa, turn down the thermostat” and it happens, you know you are being listened to by a device that’s connected to WiFi/internet. Video monitoring of traffic seems like a minor deal when you consider all the other privacy issues. Plus, it has the potential to keep you and your loved ones more safe.
Now, I wonder what our roads would like if those who litter could be held accountable.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
