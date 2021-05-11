The stock market craze over the past year or so has allowed many to see the benefits and risks to investing disposal income.
Cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have seen tremendous gains and have made some investors and risk-takers a profit. The art of investing in stocks and cryptocurrency is to evaluate how much you are willing to lose, determine what you would like to have a piece of ownership in, and buy those companies, even at a small amount.
Platforms such as Robinhood and Cashapp give beginning investors an opportunity to buy shares of a company for a little as $5. This has allowed some, who may have been skeptical of investing because the financial barrier to entry was too great, to now dip their toes into the investing waters. With all investing - whether in real estate, baseball cards, art, cars, or stocks - there is a risk of losing your entire investment. There is also an opportunity to realize tremendous gains on your money that far surpass interest you would have received if your money was sitting in a bank.
Most Americans will never become financially independent, and unfortunately, they will live check to check as I currently do. But there will always be a segment of Americans who will risk a small amount of extra money to gain more financial freedom. Investing is one way to increase your financial standing. I would be reckless to tell you that you should invest in the stock market to become a millionaire when you are currently living check to check, but I will tell you generating $100 here and there can help pay down debt, foot the bill for a family vacation, fund a business idea, or allow you to take a training course that will help you make more money.
Some may think they do not have an extra $25 to invest per pay period, but we waste that amount of money on things that will not make us one penny. Investing is a risk, but if you are willing to be consistent and do your research, it could be a fun way to watch your money grow.
To those in underserved communities, investing will be a foreign concept, but as we try to lift the middle class out of the lower-middle class, we must teach financial tools. It is important for financial institutions to give back to communities by allowing them to match the money individuals in these communities are willing to invest, and provide valuable education. Giving back to the middle and lower-middle class can help limit generational poverty. Unfortunately, some families will be impoverished for generations, but if one link in the chain can be broken, the rest of the family’s future could be brighter.
Take a moment and research cryptocurrency and stable companies you already support to see if you are willing to own a piece of the pie. Your small investment could grow to allow you to continue to invest, and in turn, could make your money work for you. Take a small risk and watch the roller coaster ride begin.
Corey Carolina is a North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co.
