Investing in Okla infrastructure

After dedicating the past 15 years to investing in our state’s bridges and transportation infrastructures, we’ve finally been ranked in the top 10—coming in at ninth—across the nation for bridge conditions.
In 2004, Oklahoma was ranked 49th in the nation for bridge quality and conditions with nearly 1,200 bridges that were considered structurally deficient. Today, there’s only 86 of our state’s bridges with this designation, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has plans to repair or replace these remaining bridges. Our state’s transportation infrastructure is our number one asset with a value of $69 billion, so it’s incredibly important that we protect this investment by continuing to fund transportation projects, which will have a positive impact on our economy for years to come.
It’s hard to look around and not notice the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our economy over the last six months. Just a few short months after our first positive coronavirus case was confirmed in Oklahoma, the legislature had to make a series of difficult decisions regarding the state’s budget. There was no doubt we were looking at a revenue shortfall for the 2020 fiscal year, but it was anyone’s guess at what the final figure would be and how much would need to be cut from the budget. The final revenue shortfall projection was $416.9 million, and that’s what we set the budget on. However, we did receive a bit of good news this month when the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) announced the shortfall was actually $366.6 million, about $50 million less than we expected. OMES also shared that the general revenue for the month of July was 9.5 percent higher than expected.
The first meeting of the Rural Broadband Council took place this past week, which was created during the 2020 legislative session to study internet connectivity in our rural areas. The council will work to find equitable solutions to increase broadband access in our state, which is desperately needed considering we rank 47th in this category. I look forward to reviewing the council’s findings and their recommendations.
Finally, please fill out your census if you haven’t already done so. Oklahoma ranks 40th nationally in census response rate, meaning we will miss out on important federal funding based on population. Every person not accurately counted for in the census will cost the state and our local communities about $17,000 in lost federal funds for core services like education, health care and transportation. The stakes are too high to not get a full count, so this must be a priority for all Oklahomans.
U.S. Census Bureau employees have begun visiting homes that haven’t completed the census, but the easiest way to make sure you’re counted is by self-responding. Please visit 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete the questionnaire today.
Thank you for allowing me to be your voice at the State Capitol. If there’s something I can help you with, please feel free to reach out by calling 405-521-5555 or emailing Marty.Quinn@oksenate.gov
