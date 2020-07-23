I was talking with a young friend a few days ago, and we somehow got on the topic of sexual assault. She had previously shared her own experience, and the difficulty of telling anyone about it, including family members. So I felt it was an appropriate time to share my own story, in hopes that she would feel less alone. I have chosen to tell it here because I know there are many others out there that have had similar experiences and have either buried them in the dungeons of past memories or have felt shame and guilt that this has happened to them.
During the 2018 Kavanaugh confirmation hearing for the position of Supreme Court justice, Dr. Ford’s story hit me like a slap in the face. To refresh your memory, Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both in high school. Some of the details of her accusation were murky; some were startlingly detailed. This brought about an avalanche of discussion about sexual assault, why people don’t come forward at the time of the incident, the effect of trauma on memory, and many other things. I am not here to argue about whether or not Kavanaugh should have been confirmed; he was, so that’s a dead issue. But perhaps what happened to me will help you understand why some of Ford’s memory and details of the incident were not clear.
When I was a 13 year old eighth grader, I was pretty average in many ways. I was terribly naive, and had received one kiss — from a boy named Burly at my friend Vicki’s birthday party — while playing spin the bottle. My knowledge of sex was very limited. I considered myself one of the nerds of my school so I was pretty surprised and excited when a ninth-grade girl invited me, along with my older sister, to her birthday party.
This girl was definitely popular, and I wasn’t often invited to popular girls’ parties. On top of that, the boy I had an extreme crush on- we’ll call him Joe for convenience’s sake- was also going to be at the party. I put on my new Bobbi Brooks’ burgundy sweater and matching plaid bell bottoms, and thought I looked pretty cool.
Once I arrived at the party, I spotted Joe pretty quickly. It took all courage I could muster to walk up and talk to him. We hadn’t been talking but a minute or two when he asked me to go to a different room to see something. I followed him obediently, of course. Once we got into the room, he shut the door and grabbed me. I could see it was a bedroom but little else. He proceeded to push me down on the bed and started pulling at my clothes, all the while pressing his mouth on mine not in a kiss, but as a silencer. Luckily, he had’t pinned my arms down, so I reached for his face and pushed him back as hard as I could. I guess it hurt because he stopped and rolled off of me. He called me some choice names (if I remember right, prick teaser was one and I didn’t even know what that meant), and told me to get out of the room. I ran out and found the nearest bathroom, and spent several minutes collecting myself, drying my tears and straightening my clothes and hair. When I went back out into the party, I told no one what had happened. I remember nothing else about the party after that.
I can promise you that I am not sharing this story looking for pity. I am sharing it because it may help you understand why victims do not always come forward, or when they do, it may be years after the event.
I remember very few details about that night: I don’t remember whose house it was, who drove us to the party, how I got home, or even who else was there. I do remember what happened in that bedroom and the helpless, almost paralyzing fear that consumed me at that moment. I vividly remember the perpetrator. I consider myself very fortunate to have stopped anything worse from happening. I had buried this night in the depths of my memory until the Kavanaugh hearing brought it back to my consciousness, along with the shame I felt at the time.
Some of you may wonder why I felt shame, if I didn’t “ask” for this to happen. In that day and age (around 1970), if something sexual happened to a girl or young woman, there was the implication that somehow she was to blame. She must have used provocative language, worn something revealing, implied something that told the man it was “okay” to do what he did. I was so naive I didn’t even know what it meant to “lead someone on.” And if you could see my eighth grade self, I am pretty sure you could surmise that I wasn’t sexy at all.
I am not so naive as to think there are not false sexual assault accusations made for all kinds of reasons. Knowing what I do, that is almost unimaginable to me. I do know that assaults like these are more common than some people think, because the trauma felt in the situation is so disturbing, and with revelation so many other issues arise, so most victims choose to just bury it rather than deal with it.
Until 2018, I had told no one about that night. No one. Until today, I have told exactly three people: my husband, my daughter, and my young friend. So now you know, too. What I hope you will think about is that, in some ways, our culture hasn’t changed much since 1970. Many people still look at a victim of sexual assault and try to place some type of blame on them. Character attacks and a picking apart of the victim’s life happen more often than not. Is it any wonder young women stay quiet about these traumatic experiences?
During the Kavanaugh hearing when I told people I believed Dr. Ford, many of them thought I was delusional. “She doesn’t remember so many details about that night,” a friend said. “It was so long ago, so what difference does it make?” said another. “He has such a great record— why should this matter?”
I am here to say it matters because an incident so similar to hers changed my life in ways that I know about, but also in ways that I am just now figuring out 50 years later. We must not be complicit in keeping girls and women silent about what happens to them in these situations.
One thing I do know: it changed the way I looked at myself. I started worrying about whether or not I was a worthy person, or just “trashy”, a word that was used back in the day. I truly believed then that I must have been really bad to make a boy think he could just attack me. We must listen to women when they come forward and tell their stories, not just because of how incredibly hard it is , but because telling a story like this one makes you so vulnerable. I am strong enough now to tell my story, but I certainly wasn’t for a large part of my life.
We also must teach our young people that other people’s bodies are off limits to them regardless of the messages they may think a person is sending to them, and that assault is never okay. We must reinforce the idea that their own bodies, created by God, are special, unique, and not to be toyed with.
If a person you know shares a story like this, please believe them until you have a solid reason not to. It only took me 48 years to tell one person, and 50 years to tell you.
