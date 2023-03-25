Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, benefited from a Saudi sovereign wealth fund that Kushner used to establish a private equity firm.
Kushner’s numerous trips to the Middle East, as Trump’s term began to wind down in 2020, also show Kushner was talking to operatives in nations who then would be approached by Kushner’s firm for investments.
We know the Trump Organization worked with a Saudi real estate agent for a multibillion-dollar golf resort in Oman.
There is no question about the Trump family’s relationship with the Saudis. It was evident on the world stage that Trump did approve of various actions on the part of Crown Prince Salman.
Trump was OK with the crown prince ordering members of the royal family imprisoned.
The former president supported Riyadh’s blockade of U.S. allies in Qatar, and Trump defended Salman after intelligence confirmed the crown prince was, in fact, responsible for the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Kashoggi in Istanbul.
Does this sound coincidental? No, not in the slightest. It wasn’t the first time Trump put the word of a foreign regime over that of the U.S. intelligence community.
And that Saudi wealth fund was also not subject to disclosure, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This is apparently a common nontransparent tactic used by many businesses.
There is no question Kushner used his White House position to profit. The current House committees are certainly anxious to investigate Hunter Biden, and his overseas business dealing to include the area of foreign influence peddling.
There are some key differences here, though, regarding Biden.
The younger Biden did not ever occupy a post within the White House, and thus did not play any role in advancing foreign policy for Obama or his father’s current administration.
Why doesn’t House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer investigate Kushner?
If the panel is that concerned about overseas business corruption among former president’s offspring, Kushner’s actions are very suspicious.
Oh, but is it all just entirely coincidental that Trump’s former wing man was helping steer the Trump White House’s Middle Eastern policy, while benefiting from a $2 billion Saudi fund that went to prop up Kushner’s fledgling business?
The Trump administration seemed to have had more interest in Saudi Arabia, besides protecting Israel and keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. When a presidential family’s personal business interests are advancing foreign policy, this is a problem.
It is disconcerting when the U.S. State Department is cut out of the loop of a meeting involving Saudi Arabia and UAE reps. to blockade Qatar - home of U.S. Centcom - yet Kushner and Steve Bannon were privy to the meeting.
This raises legitimate concerns. Remember when Trump’s tweets criticizing Qatar, and his support for Saudi and UAE blockade of Qatar, were undermining then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and then Defense Secretary John Mattis’ efforts to defuse the whole situation?
You really have to wonder whether Qatar’s rejection of a proposal by Kushner’s father, Charles, for Qatar to fund a Kushner office tower in Manhattan had any bearing on the younger Kushner’s decision to support the blockade of that Persian Gulf nation.
On the surface, Kushner looked as if he acted ethically by selling his own stake in the office tower project after he joined the Trump White House.
Kushner did retain a position in his family’s firm. The Kushners did receive support to bail out the office tower via Brookfield Asset Management.
Guess who the second-largest investor in Brookfield’s real estate subsidiary happens to be? The answer is Qatar’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.
Brent Been is an educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
