Are the UFOs the U.S. government has been shooting down lately aliens visiting from another planet? To quote from a History Channel show, “Ancient astronaut theorists say yes.” But that aside, reactions from the public have run the gamut, and as usual, they are rife with hypocrisy.
The first object the U.S. military shot down was, by all reports on both ends of the spectrum, a Chinese “spy balloon.” As for the others, if the government knows, it’s not talking. But the Chinese balloon is the source for most of the consternation. As it hovered over the landscape, conservative pundits were quick to condemn the Biden administration for not shooting it down the instant it appeared. Biden claimed he ordered it early in the game, but defense officials wanted to wait until the thing was over the ocean, so falling debris wouldn’t hurt anyone. There’s no way to prove that assertion - or to disprove it.
The hypocrisy ensued when the balloon was taken out, with pundits either squalling that it took too long, or that the administration acted too hastily. The first comment might have validity; the second is total bunk, especially from the mouths - or pens - of those who demanded quick action. There is no way Biden will ever satisfy these right-wing radicals, any more than the left-wing loudmouths would accept any explanation from former President Trump, regardless of how rational it may have sounded.
In the wake of the shootdown, it came to light that similar balloons drifted over the country during Trump’s time in office, and another one appeared earlier in Biden’s term. Trump was quoted by Fox News as saying this: “It never happened with us under the Trump administration, and if it did, we would have shot it down immediately. It’s disinformation.” Few would question the second sentence; Trump consistently warned about Chinese malfeasance, blaming that country for the coronavirus, so there’s no question he would have ordered the balloon destroyed. His first sentence, however, is either naive or deliberately false.
Trump most likely was in the dark, and so were his former officials, who are almost unanimously saying they didn’t know about these previous incursions. Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the Pentagon’s Northern Command, said during a conference call with reporters recently that the balloons during Trump’s term had not been undetected, and he labeled it a “domain awareness gap that we have to figure out.” Officials have since offered assurances - we can believe them or not - that the “gap” has been corrected.
But the partisans on both sides of the aisle are one thing; the third group of people - the conspiracy theorists - is another matter altogether. For the sake of national security, it’s critical that U.S. and Canadian officials - who blew away their own intruder - find out the source and identity of these things. As ridiculous it sounds typing the words, even the most skeptical individual cannot rule out the possibility that the objects are “otherworldly” The size of one of them - compared to a “small car” - unequivocally affirms that it posed a danger to air traffic. An intelligent species from another planet would know that, and would expect humans on this particular ball to take appropriate action.
The public should demand answers on this one, as quickly as possible.
