Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.