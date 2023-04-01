As proposals to funnel taxpayer funds toward private education have seemed to gain traction in the Oklahoma Legislature this year, we have to wonder how committed either House Speaker Charles McCall or Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat really are on these proposals.
If you’ll remember, it was McCall last year who put the brakes on vouchers, or school savings accounts, during last year’s legislative session. He and other rural lawmakers had listened to concerns from their rural constituents about the negative impact such proposals could have on public schools in mostly rural areas.
While McCall wrote this year’s bills to boost per-pupil funding of public schools by $300 million, raise teacher pay by $2,500, add $50 million to grants for school facilities, and offer refundable tax credits to families of private-school and home-school students, he also made a very public threat to the Senate not to change a thing in his bills.
Well, that’s not how it works in the Legislature with two legislative bodies. When one body writes a bill, the other body always offers changes or amendments; then, the bodies hash out the details in a committee.
So, of course, the Senate came up with its own modifications, increasing the House’s tax credit proposal, lowering credits for home schoolers and putting an income cap for families eligible for the credits. The Senate bill cost is about $170 million lower than the House proposal.
And now, Senate leader Treat is saying the House’s bill will “fail miserably” in the Senate if the amendments aren’t considered.
We’ll see if the two bodies actually come to some kind of consensus, but it didn’t happen last year due to McCall, and it may not happen this year, also due to McCall’s threats that no changes from the Senate will be acceptable.
Public school advocates likely hope the two legislative bodies won’t come to consensus, and that taxpayer money won’t be funneled to private education.
It could just be a cat and mouse game between the two legislative body leaders that will eventually get hashed out; or, it could be a calculated strategy by the two leaders to stall the measure once again and come away with their hands clean.
Stay tuned!
