Sometimes, what seems like a good idea on the surface, isn’t always so. House Joint Resolution 1027 is a good example. Making it “easier” for citizens to collect signatures for initiative petitions is a good idea, right? (Right.) But, is that really the aim of HJR 1027? We don’t think so, and neither should you.
Anyone who’s been keeping track of state politics for the past few years knows that when “we the people” want to get something done, we’ve often had to take matters into our own hands. That’s sometimes been achieved by petitioning to get a question on the ballot, since many lawmakers don’t listen to the average Okie — they’re too busy pandering to special interests and their base.
Generally speaking, many lawmakers don’t like initiative petitions. That’s apparent by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reaction to the one that circulated successfully to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot. Stitt knows people on both the left and the right are concerned about the skyrocketing costs of health care, which should come as no surprise, because we Okies are among the least healthy in the country. Admittedly, some of those problems are of our own doing. We smoke too much, are comparatively sedentary and lean on fast food for sustenance. Still, when Oklahomans forced the state’s hand by collecting enough signatures, Stitt countered with his own health care plan.
Almost half of the states allow initiative petitions, and it’s a fairly straightforward process: The required number of signatures is equal to the number of votes from the previous gubernatorial election, with a 90-day window to get those names. At the moment, that number is almost 178,000 to change our state constitution, and nearly 95,000 to implement a new law. Some legislators don’t like giving voters that much control, so they’ve taken their own steps to put a constitutional change before voters. And one of those pushing the issue is Majority Floor Leader Sen. Kim David, R-Porter.
If lawmakers are successful in getting HJR 1027 on the ballot — and if voters are asleep at the wheel enough to approve it — the question will alter the way petitions are handled. Instead of an overall state count, it would require 8% of registered voters in each of the five congressional districts to sign on.
The impetus is so transparent it hardly needs explanation, but here it is: In recent years, activists have garnered enough signatures to get matters deemed “liberal” on the ballot, and some — think “medical marijuana” — have handily passed. The resolution’s sponsors say they want to level the playing field for rural voters, but they’re really trying to cement their own power and ensure they keep their seats, and that Republicans retain control of the Legislature. Toughening petition rules is one way to do that.
But it cuts both ways. If liberal causes are more difficult to push, then so will be conservative ones. And sometimes, voters are pragmatic in ways that defy political stereotyping. A column by Steve Fair, in the Wednesday edition of The Ada News, gave a good example: “...SQ 640 would not be part of the state constitution if these requirements for signatures would have been in place. [It] was passed in March 1992 and, while detested by many legislators, it has literally saved Oklahoma taxpayers billions of dollars by requiring a 75% majority in the Legislature to pass increases in taxes and fees.”
If this question winds up on the ballot, voters should reject it as an attempt to stifle the public’s voice. It may have a nice label, but it’s another bottle of snake oil aimed at curtailing freedom.
