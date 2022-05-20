A report released Wednesday by the Department of the Interior reveals some ugly facts about former Native American boarding schools, but we must not hide it away. The truth must be told.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland ordered the investigation of the government’s Indian Boarding School initiative with a particular focus on the locations of the schools, burial sites and identification of children who attended them.
Between 1819 and 1969, the U.S. operated 408 Native American boarding schools in 37 states. Hundreds of the children who attended those schools didn’t return home alive, and were often buried in unmarked graves or poorly maintained cemeteries far from their tribes. The deaths led to the destruction of tribes and families. Survivors lived with their experiences, which often included physical, sexual and emotional abuse, disease, malnourishment, overcrowding and a lack of health care.
The investigation also found that 19 of the 408 boarding schools accounted for over 500 child deaths, but as the investigation continues, federal officials expect the death toll to be in thousands or tens of thousands.
What nightmares those children endured at the hands of the government — our government.
Children were sometimes beaten, whipped, and locked in solitary confinement. Organizers attempted to assimilate the children to White culture by changing their names, cutting their hair and discouraging the use of Native American languages, religions and cultural practices. Youth were required to perform military drills and manual labor such as raising livestock and poultry, making bricks and working on the railroad.
To force tribal participation, in 1893 Congress permitted the then-Interior Secretary to withhold rations to Indian families whose children did not attend schools, the report found.
The Interior’s ongoing investigation is being funded using a $7 million investment from Congress to assist in helping identify its next steps.
We need to know what will happen next — $7 million won’t go very far. It feels similar to what’s happening now in Tulsa with the Tulsa Massacre. We don’t know if reparations are being discussed. But the most important thing to come from the investigation will be the truth about what really happened.
It’s very important for us to study history, talk about it, debate it, but most importantly, learn from it. It IS history — our history. We are better off knowing what happened.
Muskogee Phoenix
