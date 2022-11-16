In recent months, it seems some controversy has brewed over how history is taught in America. In Oklahoma, a point of contention has been House Bill 1775, which became law last year.
At the crux of the controversy is a clause that reads, “No teacher, administrator or other employee” should make any individual “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.” Educators fear this could interfere with the teaching of history when it comes to slavery or the treatment of Native Americans, among others.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. released a statement on the law: “Students deserve to learn accurate history, even the uncomfortable parts. We should respect Oklahoma students enough to know they can handle the truth. House Bill 1775 is a solution in search of a problem. It derails the progress Oklahoma has made to teach the full, complex history of our state’s relationship with Native American tribes. Our Five Tribes call on this law to be repealed, because Oklahoma can’t move forward unless we understand how we got here.”
While the wording of the law is vague - who knows exactly what may cause someone to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or distress? - it comes as a kneejerk reaction to the introduction of Critical Race Theory, or CRT, in schools across America. An overreaction? You be the judge. But it seems doubtful the purpose of the law was to silence truth in history. However, if that is the case, it needs to stop. Truth must not be silenced. Ultimately, when it comes to history, the only correct approach is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. The good and the evil. The triumphs and the tragedies. It is vital that we learn and understand the most horrific events of our past, and also how we overcame them. Our tragedies make our triumphs all the more meaningful.
Unfortunately, to some extent, our history continues to divide us. Instead of recognizing how far we’ve come, sometimes we fight over the past. Some believe the sins of our past bleed into our present, sometimes so much so they feel our nation is irredeemable.
In recent years, protesters have called for certain statues to be removed, and some have taken matters into their own hands. But along with that came the removal of a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Boston, the vandalism of a statue of Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia, and the toppling of statues of Frederick Douglass in Rochester and Ulysses S. Grant in San Francisco.
Were they not taught that Benjamin Franklin was the president of the Pennsylvania Society for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery? Did they not understand that without Lincoln, Douglass, and Grant, slavery may have continued for decades longer?
We must learn the full truth of our history - the good and the evil. It can’t be sugar-coated, or excused, but we must learn about it in the proper context, knowing that nations, cultures, and societies were much different hundreds of years ago than they are today.
Rarely, if ever, are people or nations entirely good or bad; they are both. And history isn’t simply black or white, it’s all shades of gray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.