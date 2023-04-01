I recently made a mistake that cost me a little bit of money, so I thought sharing what I’ve learned might help you avoid making the same mistake.
And I may be a little late for the party if you’re already familiar with the “new” Chickasaw Turnpike rules, but bear with me.
In January, I traveled to Waurika Lake to photograph wildlife. Normally, I avoid the Chickasaw Turnpike -- which I once heard described as, “Our turnpike that goes from nowhere to nowhere” -- as much as possible.
Previously, I hated it when I’d stop, throw in the proper amount of money, then the light sometimes wouldn’t turn green. So, I would drive off with the alarm ringing like I was some sort of criminal even though I had paid.
And this new system -- where you either purchase a PIKEPASS or a camera photographs your license plate then the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority sends you a bill in the mail with a nominal fee added to the cost of the toll -- eliminates that.
However, from what I understood, a person must put up a fairly substantial deposit for a PIKEPASS. Considering I only travel on turnpikes maybe once or twice a year, it didn’t seem like it would be worth it.
In January, I was in a hurry to get to Waurika Lake, so I went ahead and took the turnpike, knowing I would probably be mailed a bill with a dollar fee added to the toll.
And I was pleasantly surprised to see that the total amount was $1.50, including the toll, which I believe was $0.85.
This is where I made a mistake.
I set the bill down with the intention to pay it later and forgot about it. Mia culpa.
What’s that they say about good intentions?
Later, I received what I thought was a reminder with another small fee added to it. Knowing it was my fault, I was fine with having to pay extra.
But when I opened the envelope and looked at the bill, I was surprised to see a $5 late fee. This brought the total to $6.50!
In my head, I was thinking, “Why so much?”
So, I emailed the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority asking just that.
OTA Spokesperson Lara O’Leary got back to me, and she was quite nice. She said, “For our invoices, a late charge of $5 is added after the first invoice goes unpaid for 30-60 days. At that time, we generate a new invoice to be printed out and mailed to the customer. The charge we assess is to cover the costs of remailing a new invoice.”
I kind of figured that that would be the answer.
However, that left me with another question; How can the OTA send me a bill in the mail for a meager fee of $0.65 originally, but it costs $5 to send the second one?
I didn’t reach out to OTA for that question, though. I assume the answer would leave me with further questions and so on and so forth. So, I figure it is a way to cover costs, but also to get my attention and for OTA to make a few extra bucks.
So I went online and paid the bill, which is what I should have done right away to begin with.
And you should know, O’Leary said, that OTA’s late charges and tolls are less than what most tolling states charge their customers.
“Whereas in our neighboring state of Texas they charge customers $10 per unpaid invoice and even higher after that initial invoice and late invoice is unpaid,” she said. “OTA customers do have the ability to go online and either use the codes supplied in the invoice or go to PlatePay.com or PIKEPASS.com to see their current transactions and invoices. Even without an invoice, you can make a guest payment by entering your license plate number and state to see if you owe anything.”
Additionally, for your information, the $5 late fee is assessed for each first invoice with an unpaid balance.
However, after that, unpaid amounts that are 61 days past due, a notice of toll evasion violation will be issued.
Unpaid amounts 90 days past due, a toll evasion violation will be issued and a fine of $25 will be assessed.
Unpaid amounts 120 days past due will be placed with a collection agency and a collection fee will be assessed. Also, the person’s vehicle will be placed on registration hold. Yikes!
So, I think it is better to either avoid the turnpikes all together, or go ahead and get a PIKEPASS. Or, don’t be a procrastinator like me and pay the toll right away.
And I think the information about getting a PIKEPASS is a little thin, so I asked about that.
On the OTA website, it indicates that the initial payment for a PIKEPASS must be paid by credit/debit card, and, a minimum prepaid license and toll fee of $40 is required to open this type of account.
Payment? Does it cost something to open an account? And, minimum toll fee? Is that a deposit, and, if so, is there a certain timeframe in which it must be used?
So, I again asked Lara O’Leary.
“For PIKEPASS accounts, a minimum of $40 is what is required to open the account,” she said. “Those 40 dollars essentially work the same as a prepaid credit card. Our system can automatically replenish the account when it gets below ten dollars with another $40 payment. Customers can also contact us to add additional funds to their PIKEPASS account after they’ve received a low balance notice via either mail or email.”
She said the good thing is, whatever money is left over each month rolls over to the next month.
“We do not have extra fees, monthly or annually, to keep the account open,” she said. “As long as the account has a positive balance and does not stay at a negative amount for 90 days then it will remain open to the customer as long as they wish to have it.”
I’m still a little upset that the late fee is $5, though.
In March, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond asked state Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd to conduct an investigative audit of the OTA.
Maybe she could look into that $5 late fee for me?
