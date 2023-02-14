Oklahomans as a whole aren’t in the best shape.
That isn’t even debatable. Oklahoma consistently ranks near the bottom in overall health.
One state lawmaker has introduced legislation to attempt to help the situation with students. Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, has filed House Bill 2257, which would require students starting in third grade to undergo an annual fitness assessment in an effort to gauge how healthy children are and to aid state agencies in shaping health policy around those outcomes. He’s submitted similar legislation previously without success.
The bill also would require the state education and health departments to analyze the performance results for each school district to determine if there’s any correlation between fitness, student obesity, student attendance levels, student academic achievement levels, student disciplinary problems and school meal programs.
A report would be required to be submitted to the governor, who then may establish “recognition programs” to acknowledge districts and schools that have “most improved” in their physical fitness assessments.
We are all for helping kids become healthier, and that is a legitimate goal of school systems. But, we also are concerned about possible bullying and providing children’s health data to a state agency, even though the bill states the performance data would be submitted anonymously. We also don’t like idea of pitting schools against each other in the possible recognition program the governor could create.
Making physical education classes a requirement could be a solution. Right now, at the elementary level in Enid Public Schools, for instance, PEn classes are required, but they are electives in the middle school and high school levels.
Maybe a better way forward would be to emphasis nutrition education, teaching children how to eat healthy on a budget and providing that information to their parents. Another part of it could be continuing to work with existing PE classes to emphasize the importance of being active.
