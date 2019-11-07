I have never been a gym person, so I get my exercise riding my bike to work at East Central University.
As a regular bicyclist, I know how important it is to remember to follow the same safety rules as cars, including stopping at stop signs and signaling before turning. These rules make it safer for everyone to use the roads.
However, there are times when following the same rules for cars does not make sense. One of those times is when light triggers do not sense a bicycle, and I will be hoping that a car comes to trigger the light at Mississippi Ave. However, when I am coming home late, there might be no cars around to trigger the light.
Before HB 2454 I would have to make a right turn on red, ride down Mississippi before turning left and making my way home. Not only does this add time to my commute, but it is dangerous because I have to get into the left lane on a major street, which might also frustrate car drivers who are sharing the road.
The new law, HB 2454, allows me to cross Mississippi on red as long as the intersection is clear of traffic. Thus, I can get home to my family faster and safer.
Sometimes rules may only affect a few people, but these rules can be very important for the few without taking away from the many. HB 2454 is a wonderful example of making life safer and considering everyone.
—April Nesbit, Ada resident
