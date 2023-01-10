What now?
That seems to be the burning question of the day.
“Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat,” the old song tells us. Well now Christmas is over and our goose is cooked.
The holiday sweets have taken up more or less permanent residence around our tummies and thighs, the bills are beginning to trickle in and all the commercials on TV are promising to help us lose weight, repair our bad credit or do our taxes to keep the IRS wolves from our door.
Grocery prices are still sky high, as are interest rates, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s actions to try and cool runaway inflation. And guess what, the 2024 presidential race has already begun, thus assuring us of even more spin, blowing smoke and shifting positions as the months roll on.
Add to that the fact winter has barely started, and there seems to be darn little to be happy about.
But a big dose of happiness is just what we need while we try and convince ourselves nibbling on rice cakes and exercising is just as satisfying as munching on Christmas cookies and curling up on the couch watching Hallmark movies.
Happy, to put it simply, is healthy, at least according to a study conducted by scientists in Britain.
A survey of some 3,000 British adults found those who reported being happy exhibited lower levels of cortisol, a hormone produced when people are under stress. Consistently high levels of cortisol may contribute to high blood pressure, abdominal obesity and a weakened immune system, among other ailments.
Even men and women in the study who have other health risk factors like age, weight and smoking were found to have lower cortisol levels over the course of the day when they reported happy moods.
In women, but not men, happier moods also were found to contribute to lower levels of C-reactive protein and interlukin 6, two indicators of inflammation in the body.
Happiness, of course, is as elusive as $2 gasoline, Bigfoot and honest politicians. Punch “happiness” into the world’s most popular Internet search engine, and you will get 1.6 billion results.
Incidentally, the happiest place on earth is not Disneyland, despite the mouse’s marketing slogan, but Finland, at least according to the Gallup World Poll. The happiest city in America, says smartasset.com, is Sunnyvale, Calif., while the unhappiest is Pine Bluff, Ark., says Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index. The happiest state in the U.S., says the financial website WalletHub, is Hawaii, while the unhappiest is West Virginia. Oklahoma, incidentally, is No. 7 on the list of unhappiest states.
If you could somehow distill the secret of happiness and put it in a bottle, you would be wealthy beyond your wildest dreams. It never will happen, of course. There are as many definitions of happiness as there are people in the world.
“Happiness is a warm puppy,” Charles Schultz once wrote. But puppies leave warm puddles on the kitchen floor and have a disturbing tendency to chew everything in sight.
“Happiness is a warm gun,” John Lennon and Paul McCartney once wrote. To each his own, I suppose.
Happiness is not success, at least according to Albert Schweitzer. The famed physician and philosopher defined happiness this way: “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.”
Happiness is helping others, according to Buddha. “Happiness comes when your work and words are of benefit to yourself and others,” he said.
Happiness is not necessarily the pursuit of happiness. Nathaniel Hawthorne wrote, “Happiness is a butterfly which, when pursued, is always beyond our grasp, but which if you sit down quietly, may alight upon you.”
For the philosopher Sophocles, “Wisdom is the supreme part of happiness,” while for women’s rights advocate Susan B. Anthony, “Independence is happiness.” Aristotle said, “Happiness belongs to the self-sufficient,” while former British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli said, “Action may not always bring happiness, but there is no happiness without action.”
Personally I prefer the definition of happiness offered by a song from the musical “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” one line of which says, “For happiness is anyone and anything at all that’s loved by you.”
You’ve got to love that kind of thinking.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years.
