OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt issued the following statement on the passing of T. Boone Pickens:
“Oklahoma has lost a legend with the passing of Mr. T. Boone Pickens,” said Stitt. “T. Boone Pickens’ love and pride for Oklahoma overflowed through his contribution to job creation and economic growth and his generous philanthropy to Oklahoma’s finest institutions. I considered him a friend and mentor, and his strong legacy will long be remembered and celebrated by Oklahomans.”
