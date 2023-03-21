We can all agree there is a ton of fake news out there, which will result in extreme grumpiness from all parties involved.
We’re on a nonstop ride to nowhere.
When the cell phone numbers were released to the masses, I vowed to get rid of the nuisance by listening to the entire message. and believed with all my heart, when they said press two to be removed from this list, it would stop. Fake news. While on hold for our internet service, after going through several robotic instructions, for 20 minutes the voice said, “Please stay on hold. We appreciate your business.” Fake news.
Online shopping is the latest fad for convenience and time saving. I decided to give it a go since it was a rainy, murky day. It’s hard enough to remember what I need to put on my grocery list, much less trying to recall what the grocery store may have missed putting in my bags. Not until I started making dinner did I realize the main ingredient had been left at the store. Shopping made easier? Fake news.
If you want a true picture of the shape society is in, don’t pay attention to what’s being reported in the news. For every wrong, there are more rights -- as our true colors are in what we do, not what we say. We’re all so busy trying to decipher what’s true or fake, we aren’t taking the time to notice the everyday good deeds happening all around us.
I was rushing out of the grocery store for the main item that was missed, mentally checking off the list of the many things I still had to do that day, and since the online shopping hadn’t worked out, stress was getting the best of me. Trying to get the keys out of my purse, I dropped the bag of groceries and my opened purse landed upside down in the puddle of water next to my car. This was the last thing I needed to happen.
People stepped around the chaos, looking down at me like I had lost my mind, while I talked to myself and started digging through the mud to find the contents of my purse. A little boy stopped and helped me put everything back in my purse and simply said, “Have a good day, lady.” That’s what I’m talking about -- one small gesture -- and my day instantly turned around.
It’s easy to know the right things to do -- although sometimes it’s much harder to do them. Kind of like helping someone find lost items in the mud, or in my case, everything that was in the bottom of my purse.
Look for the true colors in people and you will realize there is much more right in our world than there is wrong. And that my friend, is never fake news.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.