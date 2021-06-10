Growing up in the Bible Belt, I have heard the term “Emmanuel” my whole life. Emmanuel means “God is with us.” This is a belief that has been part of me for as long as I can remember. God is always with us, right? I accepted this the same way I accepted my mother’s love for me and so many other things I have always taken for granted. But the truth is, I never understood this concept until a crisis happened and I saw, in utmost clarity, what Emmanuel means in my daily life.
After weeks of not feeling well, I wound up in the hospital where my surgeon suggested exploratory surgery because the doctors were having little success in figuring out what was wrong with me. When you’re feeling terrible, you will agree to almost anything if you think it will make you feel better. So I told her to go for it, but the rest of the day was a fog to me and the only details I know are what were communicated to me afterwards. What started out as exploratory ended up being extensive, and I spent nine more days in the hospital recovering.
There may be some self-help books out there that would tell you how to handle devastating news, like when a doctor uses terms like Stage Four, terminal and no cure. When your husband and daughter look at you with smiles plastered on their faces, trying desperately to mask the pain and fear they are feeling, when they talk about how strong you are and how hard you will fight, when all you know at that moment is you are so weak you can barely talk, and the NG tube in your nose that goes to your stomach is simultaneously gagging you and making it impossible to breathe through your nose. When all of the sadness, the reality that life has turned on a dime, and the absolute weight of the prognosis crushes and terrifies you.
God is always with us.
The first sign of Emmanuel were the flowers. First one bouquet, then three, then ten. Flowers from family, flowers from friends, flowers from heaven. The beauty and encouragement from them helped sustain me when I didn’t have a shred of strength inside of me to do so. My daughter and her fiance flew in from California as soon as humanly possible, dropping everything to be by my side. And my sweet, sweet husband, who rarely left my side while I was recovering, kept me laughing even when I felt like crying.
God is always with us.
Within a couple of days, texts, calls messages, and cards started coming, and coming, and coming. Messages of love, concern, hope and prayers. All of these helped carry me when I was too weak to really fight for myself.
God is always with us.
The day I came home from the hospital, my husband told me we were going to walk through to the back door of the house, by the patio. I didn’t think much of it at first, because I really couldn’t walk very steadily on my own, but as soon as I turned the corner and started that way, I saw that my back patio was…. different. My patio, which was looking pretty shabby because I hadn’t felt well enough this spring to clean it up like I normally would, looked like a paradise. There were flowers everywhere, a rug under our old metal gliders, colorful pillows thrown here and there. I felt like a contestant on Extreme Home Makeover. I cried and cried at the goodness of a group of friends that knew I would love this and conspired to make it happen.
God is always with us.
I could list so many more wonderful things that people have done for me since all of this happened, but I will mention just two more: a former student, when she heard of my situation, took the time to write a letter to me stating how my life had impacted hers. Another group of students from the 1990s sent a lovely bouquet of flowers to let me know they were cheering me on. Both things absolutely wrecked me.
I have seen the evidence of Emmanuel. Emmanuel isn’t just an abstract, mystical concept. God is with us through the acts of love shown by friends, by strangers, by family. People reaching out to help, trying their best to give comfort. If that isn’t God with us, I don’t know what is. And even more than this, we all have this capacity. All of us. We have the power to change lives with loving acts of kindness. This is the power that will save us, not government or money or jobs or luck. God is with us and has given us the ability to make things better through love. I am forever changed for the better because of the love and blessings of so many sweet and wonderful people. Even in the darkest of days, there is light.
