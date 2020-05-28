Giving blood is the least I can do

Readers might have seen in Saturday’s edition of The Ada News that coworker Samantha Spears and I gave blood at Ada’s Oklahoma Blood Institute.
I’ve always been an advocate of giving blood and blood products. For many years my newspaper hosted blood drives, and I got into the habit of donating regularly. After that, I became a very regular donor of blood plasma.
Donating blood products has no significant down side for the donor, and there is nowhere else the medical community can acquire these products. It is quick and easy, won’t make you sick if you are healthy, and will – I repeat WILL – save lives.
Another huge motivation for donating blood right now is that OBI is currently testing donor’s blood for antibodies to the novel coronavirus that is causing the current covid-19 pandemic. Antibody tests aren’t the same as tests for the disease itself, but can tell you if you have been exposed to the virus and your immune system developed a response. If so, it is entirely possible that your blood products could be used to develop a vaccine.
My interest in antibody testing is more personal, though. In February, I was very ill with what was, at the time, diagnosed as influenza. I was sicker than I had ever been as an adult, missed half a dozen days of work, and even went back to my doctor when I kept feeling worse. A chest X-ray after that second visit revealed pneumonia.
I am willing to accept that I had a really bad flu, but we now know that covid-19 was already making the rounds in February or even earlier, and nothing would surprise me less than a positive antibody test.
It’s also really exciting to think my blood products could help the medical community find a vaccine. In addition to being a regular blood donor, I am a strident supporter of vaccines. Vaccines save lives. If you are younger than I am and have your doubts about this, take a minute to do a web search for “polio epidemic” or “smallpox epidemic,” and read about how those ended.
In the meantime, I intend to redouble my efforts to continue to donate blood, and invite you to join me.
