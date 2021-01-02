Life could return to a pre-pandemic state by the end of next year IF 75% to 80% of the U.S. population takes part in the vaccination campaign that is being phased in across the nation.
We encourage everybody to participate and get the COVID-19 vaccination unless, of course, there is a medical reason for sitting out this round. Two vaccines have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use after extensive trial studies.
When FDA approves a product for emergency use authorization, it evaluates the evidence available to determine its effectiveness, any known or potential risks, and any known or potential benefits. If effectiveness standards are met and benefits outweigh the risks, the product is made available during the emergency.
The two vaccines approved for emergency use proved highly effective during the trial studies. Clinical trials will continue while the vaccines are being distributed and administered to people across the country — health care professionals and those who live and work at long-term care facilities were prioritized as part of the first phase of the vaccination campaign.
While the novel coronavirus has done more to disrupt lives than anything else in modern history, it seems a significant number of Oklahomans remain skeptical about the vaccine. Informal polling, the Oklahoma Hospital Association reported, shows only about 40% of the state’s hospital employees are willing to get vaccinated — a teachers’ representative said about 60% of Oklahoma’s educators plan to be vaccinated when they become eligible.
This reluctance is disappointing when there are so many Oklahomans who willfully ignored pandemic protocols that could have slowed the spread of the novel coronavirus through the state and curbed the number of COVID-19 patients. While a certain level of skepticism is healthy — and consulting a physician before getting a vaccination is recommended — falling prey to conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers can be dangerous to individuals and communities.
Dr. Douglas Drevets, University of Oklahoma Health chief of infectious diseases, said convincing skeptics about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine may be a “tough nut to crack.” But he has examined clinical trial protocols and documentation, listened to hours of testimony, and concluded they are as safe — and appear to be more effective — than most other vaccines.
Researchers at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent population research center at the University of Washington, estimates it would cost more than 1 million deaths in the United States and more than 13 million worldwide to establish herd immunity without a vaccine.
That “best-case scenario” is a price too high to pay. Those who are eligible for vaccination should be vaccinated if it’s safe to do so. It’s the right thing to do.
—Muskogee
