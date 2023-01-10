In 1959, famed CBS news commentator Edward Murrow, ever-present cigarette in hand, made this observation: “When the politicians complain that TV turns their proceedings into a circus, it should be made clear that the circus was already there, and that TV has merely demonstrated that not all the performers are well trained.”
In January 2023, it’s fair to wonder how many members of the U.S. House of Representatives can be stuffed into the clown car idling in front of the U.S. Capitol.
By the time this hits print, the situation may have resolved itself. But as of Friday afternoon, Jan. 6, a puzzled - and increasingly alarmed - segment of the American public was watching a drama unfold the likes of which hadn’t been seen in more than 150 years. On the fourth day, after 11 rounds of voting, a Speaker of the House had yet to emerge. This unprecedented fiasco is giving rise to pundits’ claims that the Republican Party is imploding.
When the GOP snared a slim majority in the House in November, it stood to reason the next Speaker would be a Republican. That’s just how it works, because those in the majority always get behind their candidates. But Kevin McCarthy, a former Speaker who is ostensibly the leading contender, was - at least as of Friday afternoon - unable to muster enough votes to get the gavel back.
Hard-right conservatives are the thorn in McCarthy’s side. Among those is District 2’s own new congressional representative, Josh Brecheen. His rational for eschewing McCarthy differs a bit from those who, as Oklahoma District 4 Congressman Tom Cole put it, are trying to carry out personal grudges. From Brecheen’s standpoint, McCarthy is just another of those Beltway mainstays who has allowed federal spending to get out of control. Since Brecheen acknowledges Republicans are guilty as well as Democrats of this sin, his position isn’t necessarily partisan.
Cole is right about the grudges. What he didn’t add is that many of those in the breakaway group have gotten too big for their own britches, and have made it their business to, for lack of a better term, “out-Trump Trump” with their rabble-rousing. Perhaps they hope to fill the former president’s shoes. Got news; that ain’t happening. Extremists like the intellectually bereft Lauren Boebert will not replace The Donald, no matter how many outrageous - and in her case, ignorant - statements they utter. It may be hard to believe at this point, but there are still too many sensible folks in the GOP who can only shake their heads as they change the metaphorical diapers of her and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
As of Friday afternoon, the most votes McCarthy had won in any round was 203. Eight other candidates got the nod, including Oklahoma’s Kevin Hern - whom Brecheen supports, but who backs McCarthy - as does Trump, by the way. Also frighteningly close is Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, who has universal support from his party. McCarthy has already debased himself by making promises to his “opponents” that he may not be able to keep. What will he give up next, his wife? His mansion? His vast fortune, which is something all those “public servants” have in common?
It’s been a century since any House speaker has failed to win in the first round of voting. Cooler heads need to prevail and stop this nonsense. McCarthy shouldn’t be so desperate that he succumbs to blackmail from zealots who care nothing for their party or their constituents but are dead set on increasing their own power. Hopefully Republican voters will turn them out in 2024.
