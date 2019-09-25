We are less than a week from the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy’s annual Fall Forum. This conference gathers the best and brightest minds engaged in child wellbeing to discuss public policy and find solutions to problems facing the youth of our state. The event will be held on Oct. 1-2, with an optional day on Oct. 3 to teach advocates about the interim study process and to explore how the Oklahoma nonprofit world can assist with ensuring an accurate count in the 2020 Census. The interim study conversation will be presided over by State Sen. Paul Scott and State Rep. Mark Lawson, whose leadership at this forum we greatly appreciate.
I am often asked how people can get more involved in making a difference to their community. They can start by coming to this conference!
I am pleased that we will have several lawmakers attending our conference to help guide delegates as we shape policy for the 2020 legislative session. Our six agenda-item breakout sessions will be:
1. Criminal Justice Reform, chaired by Reps. Chris Kannady and Collin Walke;
2. Poverty and The Economy, chaired by Sens. John Michael Montgomery and Carri Hicks;
3. Behavioral/Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, chaired by Reps. Carol Bush and Cyndi Munson;
4. At Risk Children, chaired by Reps. Rhonda Baker and Chelsey Branham;
5. Health Care/Insurance, chaired by Reps. Nicole Miller and Andy Fugate; and
6. Early Childhood Development, chaired by Rep. Sherrie Conley and Sen. Mary Boren.
In addition, we will hold a panel discussion with state agency leaders regarding Children’s Policy 2020. This panel will include State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Cabinet Secs. Steven Buck and Jerome Loughridge, Dep. Sec. Carter Kimble, DHS Dir. Justin Brown and Front Porch Initiative Dir. Tom Bates. This discussion will give attendees a clear picture into what we can expect from Governor Stitt’s administration going into their second year of service.
We will also hold breakout sessions over topics such as Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), recognizing and preventing child abuse, feeding programs and initiatives, public health and vaccinations, and we will discuss specific programs like Handle with Care and Youth Services of Oklahoma. Along with all of this, there will be awards presented to the winners of the Laura Choate Resilience Award, the Steven A. Novick Advocacy Award and the Melvin & Jasmine Moran Kidizenship Awards.
All of this is possible because of our event sponsors – SONIC, the Chickasaw Nation, TSET and the Love Meyer Foundation – and I’d like to take this moment to thank them on behalf of OICA.
If you would like to attend and be a part of this gathering, please register on the “Fall Forum” tab at OICA.org. Together, we can speak as one voice and provide a brighter future for Oklahoma’s Children!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.