Hey moms, Ashley here.
I’m a mom of two beautiful little girls who are my whole world. With everything going on in the world today, I’m sure many of you, like me, may be stressed, worried and feeling some anxiety.
You may be questioning your sanity or whether or not you’re being the best mom you can be. I know at times, I feel that way — I have all those feelings all balled up at once.
Some days are harder than others. It doesn’t matter whether you are a full-time, stay-at-home mom or still trying to work a full-time job in your home or at your actual work place. Being a mom right now is hard stuff!
We are still expected to keep up with our normal mom duties — cooking, cleaning, making sure we keep the wee ones alive and finding some kind of entertainment for them while stuck inside the house. Now, we’ve been thrown a curveball in the form of a statewide school shutdown. Now you have to be a teacher while also trying to work a full load and be this amazing mom, too. It’s hard!
I know how you all feel, and I’m sure you are harder on yourself right now, too, because I know I am.
I’m sure many of you, like me, have had to sneak off to have a good cry just to stop yourself from completely melting down in front of your kids, family or coworkers. I’ve been there.
Heck, you may be a mom who needs to take the edge off after the kids have gone to bed. Enjoy a glass of wine or a beer. Eat a whole tub of ice cream.
Whatever your outlet is, I’m not judging. You do you, boo!
I’m here to remind every single one of you that times are hard, but you, my mom friends, you are amazing, beautiful people. You are doing a great job!
I know in times like this mom’s don’t hear that enough, so I’ll say it again. You are an amazing mother! Try to keep your head up in these hard times. Even on our darkest days, just know that your wee ones think the world of you.
No matter how many times you feel you yelled at them or were short with them or ever asked them to just go play so you could have five minutes to yourself to think. They still know your love is there.
I know it is nice to be reminded of how great you truly are as a mother when it’s so easy to doubt yourself. Just know you are doing a great job, and keep it up.
I’ll leave you with a quote I came across that helped me in this tough time:
“Behind every great child is a mom who’s pretty sure she’s screwing it all up,” Author Unknown.
