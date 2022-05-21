THUMBS UP to the class of 2022!
Hundreds of students are completing their studies with eyes on the future.
For those attending colleges and universities, their journey to the next phase their lives can be overwhelming.
But consider this: You are prepared. You are ready to take that next step. Be confident in yourself. Only you know what you are capable of, and you should embrace life with the same gusto you have had as a student.
And, for all of you high school graduates, whether you move on to college, learning a trade or going straight into the work force, know that you, too, are ready to take your next steps. Adulthood is here. Forge ahead. You can do anything you put your mind to. Even if life gets in your way (and it will), keep your eyes on the prize, whatever that may be for you as an individual. Don’t let people tell you that you can’t do something. Achieve your goals. Be the person you hope to become. Have faith in yourself. You can do it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.