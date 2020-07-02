To the Editor:
The Fireball Classic Memorial Race is one of Ada’s favorite Fourth of July traditions. We regret that in this time of COVID-19 we cannot gather in person in Wintersmith Park this year for the first time in 53 years. However, the Ada Sunrise Rotary Club made the decision to take the Fireball Classic “virtual” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though registrations do not close until July 4 at midnight, we already have 120 people signed up to run, including 24 people participating in our first ever 100 Mile Challenge.
In these uncertain economic times, we knew that finding sponsorships for the Fireball Classic would be difficult. However, the race funds the Back to School Basics program that provides school supplies to over 1000 Pontotoc County children. The need for school supplies is especially great so we knew we had to keep our commitment to the children and find a way to succeed. Our fantastic sponsors made it possible.
Mercy Hospital continues to be the Elite Sponsor of the Fireball Classic. We cannot thank them enough for their commitment to the city of Ada and to this event.
Patriot Level Sponsors are Ada Veterinary Clinic, Curry Orthopedic, Central Oklahoma Family Medical, First United Bank and District Shirt Shop.
Kaboom Level Sponsors are Ada Nissan, Brian & Brenda Sherbourne, Citizens Bank, Vision Bank, Tabitha & Mark West, Hilltop Dodge and Margaret Barton and Associates.
Roman Candle Level Sponsors are Ada Coca-Cola, PEC, Ada Family Chiropractor, Corning Eye Clinic, Shelter Insurance agent Jessica Beck, Fenton Ford, Tinker Federal Credit Union, Lena R. Craig, D.D.S., Dr. Boone, Drs. Bratton, Stacey Presley, O.D. & Charles Gurley, O.D, AAA Insurance, Aldridge Coffee Shop and Landrum ENT.
The people of the city of Ada are lucky to have such generous community partners. Thank you on behalf of Ada Sunrise Rotary Club.
Sincerely,
Fireball Classic Memorial Race Co-Directors Danny Manuel and Christine Pappas
