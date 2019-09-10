Many people don’t think about charitable making or giving until the holidays. That could be a mistaken assumption on my part, but it seems to be that way. Now, I know it’s still hot and no one wants to think about fall/winter making while temperatures still soar into the mid-90s. But that’s exactly what we need to do.
In fact, depending on what you make, it’s actually a couple months late. Many people start their gift-making (especially for knit and crocheted items) in July. That’s one reason why Hobby Lobby has their Christmas stuff out so early. It’s really not just to aggravate you/us.
My point (yes, I have one) is that charity making/giving doesn’t have to be just around the holidays. Places are in need of donations all year long. There are quite a few local ones that would definitely appreciate your donations. Here are a few:
Kindful Hospice
Amy Ballagh, RN case manager, says, “One thing I am wanting to work on is a continuous donation of homemade items, like knitted or sewn gifts. Our patients love them.” This could include such things as prayer shawls, lap blankets, beanies, and more. If you’re interested in donating to Kindful Hospice, call 580-332-6900.
Another way to help is through their volunteer program. Ballagh says it is a Medicare requirement for a hospice to have a volunteer program. One way to volunteer without going to patients’ homes would be to make and donate comfort items.
Mercy Hospital
Mercy Hospital specifically needs baby hats. They take only blue or pink hats. They provide the yarn and a pattern for you to use. To find out more information, you can call the hospital at 580-332-2323 and ask for the volunteer coordinator. She can give you more information, including if they have any current need for baby hats. They might also know of other departments who accept donations. Prayer shawls for the chapel come to mind, but I don’t know if they have a program or a way of accepting donations for that.
Local Churches
I can’t speak specifically for most churches, but I would suggest you check with your church’s nursery. They may be in need of baby blankets or loveys (a small blanket with a stuffed animal attached to it). Churches may also have a clothes closet and need gloves, hats, scarves, etc., for people in need. Your church may also have a grief ministry that could use prayer shawls.
There are many ideas available for charity making/giving in the Ada area. I haven’t been able to check with a lot of places, but consider Abba’s Table for scarves and hats for their clients. Schools might have a clothes closet needing scarves and hats, too. Although I did mention one hospice (and one hospital), there are more in the area you can contact and see if they have a need or accept donations.
We are gearing up for the holiday season in the maker communities, but that doesn’t have to exclude making for donations. It also doesn’t mean it has to be just for the holiday season. To my way of thinking, making a gift for someone is a tangible way to show you love them. Why would that be limited to November and December?
If there’s anything (or anyone) you would like to read about, send an email to local author and fiber arts enthusiast at jen@jennippsonline.com or find her on Facebook (@JenNipps) or Instagram (@jen.nipps). She’d love to hear from you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.