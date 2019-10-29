In times of stress, we all have our coping mechanisms to help us get through them. I have discovered among creative people (yes, if you crochet or knit or weave or sew, you are creative), making something tends to be among their top coping mechanisms. I know it’s one of mine.
A little over a week ago, I had surgery on my left leg. (It’s also why there wasn’t a column last week. I’m sorry about that.) It was a laser surgery and completely non-invasive, but it was still a surgery. I say this to emphasize it to myself as much as to explain it to you. When I had the right one done a month ago, I tried to act like it was nothing and carry on as normal. That didn’t go as well, and I had to slow down for a little longer.
This time, I went at it like it was surgery. I feel like I’ve recovered quicker and better because of that. (Even though recovery is still ongoing as I write this.) I had things to do to keep me occupied so I wouldn’t overdo it.
By “things to do,” I mean crochet.
Crochet is my biggest coping mechanism. I do it when I’m stressed, when I’m down, when I’m worried. You get the idea. (Yes I also do it for fun and simply because I love it.) Something about the process of making, about the feel of the yarn sliding through my hands, about watching my hook dance, helps me get on a more even keel than I was. Plus, making something from nothing is uplifting.
I mean, making a hat or shawl from bits of string? Really?
It rarely fails.
I’m not a mental health professional. I’m not suggesting that you crochet or knit when you’re clinically depressed and need help. I’m merely suggesting something else to put in your toolbox of coping mechanisms. It certainly doesn’t hurt that it’s something productive, too. I think that’s also part of why it helps me as much as it does.
For example? I was taking a crochet class taught by Dawn Riden when one of my cousins passed away. I briefly thought about not finishing the class, but I did. And it helped me work through my grief. That’s also when I started making prayer shawls. More recently, it has helped me through tough times going through Wound Care. That has been a long process, and the distraction provided by crochet definitely helped.
How has making helped you? Or how do you think it could help?
