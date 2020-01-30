Let’s address something everyone seems to be concerned about: Time.
If I had a dime for every time someone asks me how I have time to do everything I do, I’d be pretty well off.
The truth is, no one person has any more or any less time in a given week than another. We all have 24 hours in a day. That’s 86,400 seconds in a week. How we choose to spend that time is where you see a difference.
I have a cousin who has said, “Every time I see you, you’re working on something.” She’s right. I do always work on something. I’m never bored and I can feel like I’m getting things done. I understand there are work and family obligations. Everyone has those, though some to different degrees than others. But after work? Even after dinner, when you sit down and watch TV?
You can knit or crochet or do your other craft during that time.
Now, before you email me that you like to watch your shows, hear me out. I like my shows, too. I rarely miss an episode of NCIS on Tuesday nights. But I crochet during the show. I can tell you what’s going on even as I’m working on whatever project I have at hand. And let’s just say I didn’t miss a single Gibbs glare this week.
The only time this doesn’t work is if it’s a difficult pattern and I have to pay more attention to what I’m doing. It’s been known to happen. I am not proficient enough at knitting to be able to do this, though. I know some people who are and who also find crochet to be too difficult to do that way.
You do you. Watch your shows and make your items at the same time. Make the best use of your allotted 86,400 seconds this week.
Right now, my project of choice is a granny square blanket. I’ve also been known to work on this, or other projects, in waiting rooms or while waiting on doctors in exam rooms. It’s all about making use of the time you have.
