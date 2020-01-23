I need to go on a diet.
After the holidays and all the cakes and lollipops and brightness, it’s time to settle down and look at the resolutions I need to make. I call them goals instead of resolutions and that seems to make them more acceptable to my mind.
Back to the diet.
You probably think I’m talking about food, don’t you? Especially with the mention of cakes and lollipops.
No.
I’m talking about yarn.
I need to go on a yarn diet. I have a lot of yarn cakes that I bought that way. I also have balls and hanks that I’ve made into cakes. Hobby Lobby has a kind of flat yarn cake called Lollipop. It’s fun colors and really nice to work with.
Before I can go on a yarn diet, though, I need to go through and take inventory of what I have. I’m not entirely sure I’m ready to do that. I have yarn upstairs and downstairs. In the garage and in my bedroom. I have yarn in my office and kitchen. (Yes, in the kitchen.) I have yarn on shelves and in boxes. In bags and in closets.
I really need to go on a yarn diet.
I’m working as fast as I can, but one person can only use yarn so fast. And it’s all so pretty!
One of my goals this year is to use the yarn I have before I buy more. Will that work? Honestly, probably not. But I’m going to try. Doesn’t that count?
Right now, I have a shawl/wrap that I’m working on. This is a pattern test for a friend who is a pattern designer. Then I have a couple ideas for my own patterns that I want to work on. And I have hats to make. And more monsters. I can’t forget the sloth in progress for my niece. (That one should be finished very soon.)
I also have a sweater I want to make. I have the pattern for it. It’s pretty! One of my friends designed it. If I were to add up all the yarn for the projects I have in mind, it would probably go a long way to making a dent in my stash.
I don’t want to think about how many yards/miles I might have in yarn. A crocheter/knitter I follow on Facebook was talking about how she recently did an inventory of how much yarn she has. I forget how many yards she said, but she said it’s over fifty miles of yarn.
Yes, fifty. Five-zero.
When I do my inventory and go on my yarn diet, I probably will not total up how many miles I have. I’d hate to have to steal her crown. She can keep it.
On second thought, maybe I won’t do a yarn diet. After all, fiber is good for you.
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
