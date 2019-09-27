Last week, I had worlds collide. There were the expected sparks as personal, hobby and work issues piled up. Some things fell through the cracks. But through the magic of an active imagination and time, things are on a level plane again. I say it that way just to set the stage for a moment of fantasy (a la dragons and such).
A popular meme on various social media sites, including Facebook, says in order to find your dragon name, use your name backwards, add your mood, “hoarder of,” and the last thing you ate and the object to your right. To that, today I am Refinej the Content, Hoarder of Nachos and Yarn.
I have a lot of yarn. Many (not all) other fiber artists, whether knitters or crocheters, do too. Some have a little more self-control than I do, and they don’t have a yarn stash. The truth is, I love my yarn hoard.
I’ve bought it from estate sales, Hobby Lobby, Michaels, JoAnn’s Fabric & Crafts, individuals, fiber festivals and yarn shops. One of my favorite yarn shops was Little Bo Peep’s Yarn & Antiques in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. I’ve also bought yarn from Fiber Christmas in July in Kellyville. (It’s been a while since I’ve been able to go to that, though.)
It would be bad enough if I bought my own yarn, but I’ve been privileged enough to participate in yarn exchanges with our Fiber Friday group and Christmas parties as part of that group, too. Then this past Christmas, I received a lot from an estate sale as a Christmas present.
Yes, it’s true. My mother helps add to my yarn stash.
Several years ago, we had a business and worked with various doctors, psychiatrists and psychologists. At the time, I was really into making jewelry. One of the psychiatrists went to visit her daughter in California. She brought me some beads and jewelry supplies back with her. She said, “Tell your mother your psychiatrist approves of your bead addiction.” I think she would approve of my yarn stash, too. It has certainly been a benefit to me in more ways than one.
I think this dragon name is the most appropriate one for me yet. I’ll share my nachos, but touch my yarn hoard at your own risk.
