If you do a search on Google or your search engine of choice, you will find a lot of odd or little-known holidays. There’s National Dog Day, International Friendship Day, National Ice Cream Day, and National Peanut Day, just to name a few.
There’s also one in the middle of October that you probably don’t know about. October 12 was I Love Yarn Day.
It was founded by the Craft Yarn Council. This year, it celebrated its ninth year.
To celebrate the day, people were encouraged to teach someone to knit, crochet, weave, or participate in and enjoy any other yarn craft. I celebrated by teaching crochet basics to a crafting group on Facebook. It for me thinking.
Even though I Love Yarn Day is over, I am willing to do a few in-person group sessions in order to teach interested people to crochet. If you’re interested, email jen@jennippsonline.com with the subject line “I Want to Crochet.” If I get 3-5 or so, I will set it up. If there are more, we will have more than one group. There might be a small fee to cover supplies.
If there's anything (or anyone) you would like to read about, send me an email to jen@jennippsonline.com or find me on Facebook (@JenNipps) or Instagram (@jen.nipps). I'd love to hear from you.
