It’s February. Even the name sounds cold. F-F-F-February and f-f-f-freezing sound pretty close to me. I know that some of us enjoy winter sports, but the climate and terrain in Oklahoma both seem unsuited to winter sports. We go out despite the cold rather than because of it. Some of us prefer to engage in pursuits that involve a fireplace or heater and a comfortable chair. I count myself among that group. When I kept horses I had to go out to care for them even when I didn't want to. I really enjoyed the horses, but we didn’t ride much during the cold months (see above). That often led to some exciting times in the early spring when we saddled up and tried to explain to the horses that it was time for them to go back to work. It was not unusual that we faced some resistance from them.
We celebrate St. Valentine’s Day in February. Somehow, over the years, we have replaced honoring a great man of God and martyr with our annual homage to the floral and greeting card industries. While I am critical of the commercialization of occasions such as St. Valentine’s Day, I’m not a grouch. My wife will have her card and flowers in place and on time.
We also remember two of our greatest national leaders in February. We celebrate the births of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. We have now designated a national holiday in between the two birthdays and have included all of the other former presidents for good measure. Not all of our elected presidents have achieved greatness. We celebrate the great with the not so great. One of the things that I enjoy about living in this free country of ours is that each of us can make our own lists of who falls into each category.
The point that I am trying to make with this rambling commentary is that the month of February offers little in terms of external stimulation. The Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year holidays have come and gone. Many find that Valentine’s Day involves more of an obligation than an opportunity. Some of us do not have to go to work on Presidents Day, but it is just another work day for many of us, perhaps even a more hectic day for those of us who work in retail. If we have the day off, the weather usually does not cooperate for us to do much more than catch up on chores around the house. We have had enough of winter and spring is not yet here.
So what do we do with the days in February? The answer is that we do the same thing that we do on any other day of the year. We work, we play, we love, we laugh, and sometimes we cry. In other words, we live. God has arranged for us to have four seasons during the year. I am not getting into the creation debate here. You notice I said that God arranged this. You decide for yourself how you believe God chose the mechanics of creation. Each season has its purpose. Without the cold, wet winter there could be no spring blossoms. Without the snow, ice, and rain the creeks and rivers would run dry. Without the cold Oklahoma wind seeds would not be distributed in order to take root and bring new life to the earth. God has set in motion all the facets of this wonderfully complex yet coordinated world in which we live. This is God’s world. He has let us use it for a while. Take care of it and enjoy it, even in February. Peace and God Bless
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.