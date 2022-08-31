In 1869, the number of Justices on the Supreme Court was set at nine after a tumultuous decade that had seen the country at war with itself, a president assassinated, and a nation struggling to reunite. The number nine has remained untouched for more than 150 years, but now there are calls to change that.
These calls started after Senate Republicans, under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, refused to confirm President Obama’s nominee in 2016 and then confirmed President Trump’s nominee in 2020. Both moves had been controversial due to the reasoning Senate Republicans gave for their actions, and they were called out by those on the left as being hypocrites and accused of “packing the Court.” Calls for President Biden to add justices came again after the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion this summer.
McConnell may have played a little dirty, yet he did so within the confines of the powers held by the Senate. But now, some progressive Democrats are looking to up the ante by adding more seats to the Court, and this isn’t the first time.
In the 1930s, President Roosevelt sought to pack the Court after it struck down some of his “New Deal” legislation. FDR’s New Deal expanded the power and scope of the federal government in the economy, business, even agriculture, and extended beyond the reach of the powers outlined in Article 1 Section 8 of the Constitution. FDR’s court-packing scheme became a scandal and ultimately failed, but by the time of his death in 1945, the majority of the justices on the court had been appointed by him, and much of his New Deal was law.
At the heart of the battle over the Court then, and today, is the “originalism” versus “living document” argument. Originalists interpret the Constitution as it was written - as it was intended at the time - while those who prescribe to the “living document” philosophy believe the text’s meaning can evolve over time as the nation evolves. The latter view often broadens the power and scope of the federal government at the expense of power held by state and local governments.
The originalists stood in the way of FDR’s agenda, and the originalists now stand in the way of progressive Democrats today. It’s not that originalists are out to sabotage Democrat policies; it’s that progressives often seek to move beyond the powers given to Congress and the executive branch in the Constitution.
Trump’s appointees are not the radical activists some on the left claim them to be; otherwise their ruling on abortion could have theoretically banned the practice in all 50 states. They simply seek to find the original intent of the Constitution to the best of their ability. But progressives need justices who adhere to the “living document” philosophy and interpret the Constitution more broadly and more loosely than originalists. With the current balance on the Court, it may be years before they see the balance shift back in their favor.
If their solution is to add justices to the Court, it would be a mistake. When expansion of the Supreme Court is pushed entirely by one political party - the party currently in power - it’s hard to see the push as anything but political. Expanding the Court could set a dangerous new precedent.
If Democrats add two, what’s to stop Republicans from adding four when they take power? Where would it end? It would serve only to deepen divisions and generate more animosity in our politics and in our nation. And that’s the last thing we need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.