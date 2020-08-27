One hundred years ago women started walking. They marched and they canvassed and they campaigned and they earned the right for women to vote.
Through millions of small steps, some giant leaps forward, and occasional steps backwards, they got us to this point. This month we’ve celebrated 100 years of women voting.
On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and last state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. On Aug. 26 that amendment was officially ratified.
I am moved by the bold, strong women who put one foot in front of the other embarking on a journey with no idea where it would lead or what they would encounter along the way.
Because of them our road today has been easier-not perfect, but easier.
As we celebrate, we also acknowledge that Black, Native, Latinx and Asian women were not granted this right until years later.
These suffragists charted the course—but it is up to each of us to continue it on.
On Aug. 18, 1920, just after 1 p.m. the news broke. Press that day covered jubilant reactions from around the country. The Associated Press quoted Maud Wood Park, chairwoman of the National League of Women Voters who declared: “Our slogan is ‘Every woman a voter.’”
Hers was a noble dream. And it’s one we’re still championing today.
These women illuminated our path but it is up to us to keep the torch burning; to keep marching, to use our voice to educate voters, to hold voter registration events and encourage voter engagement. Let’s empower one another. Let’s make every woman a voter.
Cydney Baron is the editor of the Claremore Progress.
