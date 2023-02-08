I think it goes without saying that all citizens, regardless of political party or beliefs, care about the environment.
Because people make decisions based on what they care about, there has been a movement to judge or “rate” companies and organizations based on these three elements: environment, social, and governance, generally referred to as “ESG.” You, like me, may have not heard of the topic, but you can rest assured that businesses, companies, and financial institutions have heard of the rating, which was developed to help citizens make informed decisions about their actions or support for an organization.
ESG had its genesis as a framework to help investors use criteria other than simply financial return in choosing their investments. The problem investors were trying to solve was that they had no way to account for externalities; the things that did not cost an organization anything, such as dumping waste, but had a cost to others - who had to clean it up. If the environment is important to you when making investments, this rating might be of help to you. If you think social and governance topics are important when you’re deciding where to bank or where to shop, these ratings might be helpful to you. But what of the vast majority of us who do not have a stock portfolio, or options to spend our money in stores that support our personally held beliefs of what is important? There are practical implications for this effort, an effort that stems from world leaders wanting to enhance sustainability efforts and encourage support worldwide for ethical decision making. While it is true this is a fairly unknown term, we get this from greatplacetowork.com, “The concepts of ESG are mostly spoken about at the boardroom, shareholder and global level. And it is big business. The United Nations estimates the annual global spending by governments and the private sector needed to deliver the world’s ESG-related goals is around $5 trillion a year, or more than 6% of world GDP.”
Those are big numbers and apply to big businesses, but what does it mean for me? That’s a really good question. What it means is reflected in the three categories at hand. Environment: How does an action or choice by an organization use energy and other resources, and in what ways does it create waste? Social: How does an action affect people in the broadest, most diverse sense? Governance: How are decisions made, and are they honest, ethical, and fair? As it turns out, employees like working for companies that have a positive response to those three elements. Again, from GPTW we learn, “But by focusing on ESG in the workplace, organizations can do their part for the planet while also delivering improvements to employee engagement, innovation and productivity, and driving business success. Giving employees a clear connection to something important - a purpose that is bigger than an individual role - is an important factor in an organization’s success.”
However, as you can imagine, it is not all a bed of roses. No, there are those who oppose the effort and from Bettermeetsreality.com there is a list of pros and cons - a few stood out to me.
According to Bettermeetsreality.com, (1) At this point In time, most Investors may not consider ESG before investing; (2) ESG systems, standards, compliance, reporting, [and] ratings are not uniform yet In all places; (3) some ESG-linked products may not have the desired impact that some sustainability advocates want them to; and (4) some argue that external groups with authority or influence in ESG, should not be interfering with an organization’s autonomy, free markets, or the economy as a whole.”
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.