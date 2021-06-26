The Wintersmith Arboretum
Ellen in Grey: The Wintersmith Arboretum
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Services for Doyce Mae Walker, 76, of Ada are 2 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery. Ms. Walker died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home. She was born May 29, 1944, to Horace and Ruth Beavers. She was self-employ…
OKLAHOMA CITY [ndash] Bill Rodgers, 87, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Ada, OK passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. To share memories, or to sign the guest book online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.
ADA [ndash] Toni Diane Roby, 54, of Denison Texas passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, in her home in Ada, Oklahoma. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hudson-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Holdenville, Oklahoma.
ADA [ndash] Anna Marie Brown, 68, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Ada. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- West side of Ada subject to several crimes since Tuesday evening
- Police investigate alleged hatchet assault
- Atkinson in charge of Latta baseball program
- A cash reward is offered in return for the identification of a pony killer
- Brad O'Steen reportedly leaving Lone Grove to replace Berus at Ada
- Berus left Ada to be closer to family
- How did Father's Day originate and how can I celebrate it Sunday?
- Ada woman injured in Marshall County crash
- Former ECU player, coach now at Milburn
- Man injured in shooting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.