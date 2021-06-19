Ellen in Grey: The little breve that couldn't

“Expectation is the root of all heartache.” – William Shakespeare
Sometimes their best is just less than you expected. Weeks before my trip, I had planned my perfect cup of coffee. A breve so good my taste buds would cheer and beg for more.
The little bittiest, cutest coffee shop in downtown Crested Butte, Colo. is Camp 4 Coffee. I’ve seen their coffee all over social media from locals I follow and friends who had visited themselves. I was a woman on a mission: to taste this perfect breve. My hopes were high, and I was ready.
We left the small town of Ada, Okla. on the morning of Jan. 2, 2017, and I imagined my perfect breve the entire drive, almost able to taste the delicious coffee flavor on my lips. Although the perfect breve was priority number one, we also planned to spend our week in Colorado snowboarding, seeking adventure, and taking a chill from our busy lives. I’m a photographer, so I had major portrait inspiration with the snow and the trees looking like… well, like a photograph.
When I arrived at Camp 4 Coffee, chilled to the bone from the Colorado cold, I was elated to warm myself with this much-raved, highly anticipated coffee beverage. I was FINALLY going to enjoy the PERFECT breve.
Long story short, I got my breve, and it wasn’t perfect. This was not my only encounter with disappointment on this trip. I didn’t get the photographs I wanted to get, and my snowboard and I plowed into the side of the mountain.
Perhaps Shakespeare was right. Maybe expectation is the root of all heartache.
I could look at this way, I suppose. I could be heartbroken over the little breve that couldn’t. I could be disgruntled over my lack of photographic opportunity…But, all in all, I had the BEST week spending time with friends, making a new friend and eating yummy breakfast food.
Perhaps Shakespeare was only partly right.
My friend Richard responded to this, “When Abby and I are on the road, the perfect cup of coffee is a huge, super hot, super black styrofoam cup of the cheapest gas station coffee at the most run-down stop on the interstate. It doesn’t say, ‘I’m delicious.’ It says, ‘the wild road awaits.’ “
Perhaps Richard is partly right, but I’m far too big a coffee snob to rely on gas station coffee. Sorry Richard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.