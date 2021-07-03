I was never an overachiever in my studies during grade school as I never imagined myself choosing to go to college. I couldn’t think of anything I’d want to pursue a degree in. I did my school work to the best of my ability – but not being driven by any passion or dreams for myself – my best was not truly my best. I never truly loved school, so I never thought I could love college.
It wasn’t until the seventh grade that I found an outlet to express myself within the outdated, bricked prison-like walls of the Ada Junior High School. My first performing arts teacher was Mandy Morgan. She had an energy like no other, never failing to share it with our class. This kept us excited and ready to learn. Most of us in the class had never had any theatre experience, only music, if that. For the first time I felt what it was like to truly belong to a group, and I have the feeling that I was not the only one.
My classmates were as weird as I was, if not weirder, and I loved them for it. I had been in band since the sixth grade, and while I did enjoy it, I still didn’t feel like it was where I belonged. Performing Arts gave me a sense of belonging in school, and while I still dreaded school most days, I knew there would be one period everyday for the rest of my junior high and high school experience that I actually looked forward to.
Many of us discovered a love for the stage that year that would stick with us for many years past school. Moving up through school we had many great performing arts teachers. Ms. Reifsnider, Mrs. Putegnat and Mrs. Palmer came one after the other. Still at both Ada High and Junior High today is Merrie Palmer. While all of these teachers made an inclusive space for those of us who considered ourselves outcasts, Merrie’s efforts are ten-fold. She doesn’t even have to try, it is who she is.
Performing Arts wasn’t the only setting in which I flourished during high school. I learned about the school newspaper my sophomore year and joined as soon as I could. Working for the school newspaper instilled in me a different kind of confidence than the one theatre had given me.
Mrs. Weston is the journalism teacher at Ada High. Her classroom was a safe haven during my time at the school. She pushed and encouraged me in both her Journalism and English classes. Our journalism class was tight-knit and I liked it for that reason. To this day I credit the class and Jamie Weston with my growing love and interest in a journalism career… and even college. College is the hardest thing I have ever done thus far, but it has been the most rewarding. It has led me to opportunities I never imagined I’d have the privilege of taking.
These extracurriculars didn’t make high school easy, instead it made the obstacles bearable. Today I still cherish the memories made working for the Ada Cougar Call and performing on the Ada Cougar Activity Center stage.
