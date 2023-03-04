I was excited for an evening out, as the pandemic almost convinced us to avoid gathering in large groups. It was exactly what we needed.
There is a method in my madness when getting ready for an evening out. It takes my man less than 30 minutes to shower, shave, dress, watch 15 minutes of TV, and then say, “Are you ready yet?”
The planning begins days ahead. Everything had to be carefully analyzed and coordinated. The weather, the atmosphere, what other women might be wearing, and most importantly, the appropriate footwear. Shoes are a big deal for women, that’s why I have 15 pairs, most of which I never wear. I have been known to be miserable for an entire evening wearing shoes which are too tight or give me blisters, as long as they match the outfit.
Women can never have enough accessories, in case anyone wonders why we have them stuffed in every drawer, closet, or plastic box. Purses, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and scarves, oh my. The big question is do I find an outfit to match the accessories, or match the accessories to the outfit?
Every feature on the face has it’s own set of products. Lipsticks of every shade, lip liners, lip gloss, eyeliners, eye shadow, mascara, blush, foundation, powder, and then there’s moisturizer, perfume, and nail polish. Doesn’t it make sense now why we need all the counter space for products we may, or may not use in any given year or decade?
Then there’s the torture, I mean waxing or plucking of the eyebrows. The brows are very sensitive, and I’m happy to report mine are shrinking with age so it won’t be long and I’ll be done with this practice.
If the hair doesn’t turn out right the bathroom becomes a disaster area and sounds like a battlefield. It’s all about the hair. It has to be perfect. Most woman use at least two to three hair products just to get it to go up, out, and stay that way all evening.
Did I mention at least 10 to 12 outfits were tried on, tossed aside, and tried on again only to scramble to the store to find a new outfit, as I suddenly despised everything in my closet? After getting home, putting on the new outfit with the old shoes, old accessories, and same old body, I realized the first outfit, still laying on the floor was the one to wear.
Every outfit has to be looked at with shoes on, shoes off, hair up, hair down besides needing to ask his opinion of, “Does this make me look fat?” I’m not sure why I even ask, he won’t give me an answer as he knows whatever he says won’t be right. As we were finally heading out the door, he looked my way and said, “You clean up good.” Not exactly the compliment I was looking for, but I’ll take it.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.