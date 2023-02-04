We all think our kid is the brightest on the block. If Duke could talk he would verify my claim, but he can’t, because he’s a dog.
I know what you’re thinking, I’m biased because he’s our dog, but even our vet brags on how smart he is. OK, sure, the vet is our daughter, but she does say he’s a very smart dog.
When we first visited him at the rescue center he seemed to be lazily happy-go-lucky and wasn’t too motivated to destroy anything or ask for much. Now, three years later and Duke still does everything at his leisure. Whether it’s eating, telling us what to do, where to go, what to play, Duke has a pace of his own, except for when he’s on the hunt. Shockingly, he can run far and wide if it’s to retrieve a bird, but try and make him walk longer than he wants to and he will just lie down in place, until he’s good and ready to move.
Duke is very familiar with Amazon, and if you try bring the bag or box inside he will tear it out of your hands so he can trot along with it in his mouth like he’s King Tut. This also goes for anything that’s left outside – whether it’s grandkids’ toys, trash, watering can and even tools – he will make every effort to bring it inside of the garage.
When he’s not hunting, the winter months are difficult (this also applies to the man in the house who is, at this very moment, tearing apart the fireplace because the blower isn’t working. It is working, as I heard it running, but who am I to say, even though he needs a hearing aid and I don’t. Ok that’s all I will say on that subject).
When Duke gets bored he comes into the home office, sits down with a grunt and will proceed to bark and snap at the air until I get up. He doesn’t really care what we do, he just doesn’t want me sitting at the keyboard.
I’ve all kinds of tricks up my sleeve to keep him happy – from filling empty dog bones with canned dog food and freezing them to actually buying dog games (lids on containers and they have to find the one to open that has the treats in it). Duke’s favorite game is hide and seek. He stays in the kitchen and counts to 10 (OK, not really, but I think he can tell time.) and then he’ll sniff out the treat in another room. The grandkids play this with him often, although he tries to sneak a peak if I’m not supervising the game.
I’ve often felt guilty as Duke would make the perfect service dog for someone. It’s as if he can read our minds. We can be sitting on the couch talking about what project we’re going to tackle for the day and his ears perk up, he does a few yoga stretches and then heads for the back door. He definitely knows when it’s a work day or the weekend and plans his agenda accordingly.
We need the dog more than he needs us. I guess he really is a service dog.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
