We all know we should vote, and today, we hope that everyone makes it to the polls to cast their ballots.
The commercials are never-ending. There’s been a lot of finger-pointing, half-truths and untruths bombarding us at every turn.
At this point in the game, politicians will say or do just about anything to try to sway voters.
Millions of dollars have been spent to undermine the character of candidates.
Is the money spent worth the effort? Most of those running for office will say yes, of course.
But until Democrats and Republicans learn how to work together, the divisions between them may only become greater.
Both parties must forge ahead. But it can’t always be a battle. There have to be ways to work things out without people deciding on their own that they should attack candidates (or candidates’ family members).
And politicians should despise people who act with violence on their behalf.
Fortunately, we have not seen what happened in San Francisco to Paul Pelosi happen here.
If you know that discussing politics with someone from the party other than yours will lead to an argument — or worse — take the high road. Change the subject. Bite your tongue. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Express your opinions at the ballot box.
We hope you have all done your homework and know how you plan to vote.
If you’re still not sure, do the research. There’s still time before Tuesday.
You can preview your ballot on the OK Voter Portal online.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work.
They also note that if turnout is heavy at your precinct, be prepared for possible wait times. All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
And no matter how you vote, just remember — Your vote counts!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.