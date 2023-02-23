Anyone watching a football game or driving down the road knows there are rules that must be followed.
In games, we call the enforcers “referees” or “linemen.” On the road, they’re generically called “law enforcement.” They enforce the rules to ensure everyone plays fair and drives safely. I believe most of us understand why there are rules, and why we must have those who enforce the rules, even the IRS agents. Frankly, most of us support the rules and the enforcement. Why do we do that?
I think it is largely because we know that without the rules and enforcement, games would not be fairly played, and driving would not be safe. So, what if the wealthiest among us could ignore the rules and do whatever they want? I know some will say that is definitely the case, anyway, but for the sake of argument, let’s assume all rules are applied equally and fairly. That is what was once the case with the media, and the “Fairness Doctrine” was the social equivalent of the football rule book, as it applied only to those that used the public airwaves.
The thinking seems fairly straight forward - the airwaves are to be used for the public good. According to Wikipedia, “The Fairness Doctrine had two basic elements: It required broadcasters to devote some of their airtime to discussing controversial matters of public interest, and to air contrasting views regarding those matters.”
It was up to the Federal Communications Commission, to develop and enforce the rules. In a report from the FCC in 1949, the groundwork for the Fairness Doctrine was laid and “the foundation for the Fairness Doctrine by reaffirming the FCC’s holding that licensees must not use their stations ‘for the private interest, whims or caprices [of licensees], but in a manner which will serve the community generally.’ The FCC Report established two forms of regulation on broadcasters: to provide adequate coverage of public issues, and to ensure that coverage fairly represented opposing views.”
Those were simpler times in many ways. Three private and one public TV broadcast stations and a lot of radio stations, most of them local. We had an almost personal relationship with newscasters, Walter Cronkite, Huntley and Brinkley, Barbara Walters, Dan Rather, Tom Brokaw, and others. What a crew.
We felt confident they were honest and telling us the truth. As noted, all the broadcast stations/owners had requirements to tell both sides of “public issues” and to “ensure that coverage represented opposing views.” That worked pretty well, in my opinion, for decades. I was there to experience those “halcyon days” of broadcasting.
Fast forward to 1987 and the cusp of the internet revolution, so the powers that be decided no such rule book was needed. The Fairness Doctrine was eliminated even after the Supreme Court had confirmed its constitutionality. It was not a perfect solution or a panacea, but it was rules to follow.
In fact, “The court ruled unanimously in 1969 that the Fairness Doctrine was not only constitutional but essential to democracy.” Since then, the pendulum has swung and we see that mega-millionaire, such as Rupert Murdoch, hold great sway over the public discourse. Twitter and Facebook have vague or no statutory rules to follow that help them know how to proceed, so they’re on their own. No balance/fairness required.
We see where that has gotten us. Division, rancor, name-calling have all gotten worse since 1987. Many attempts have been made to restore the Fairness Doctrine; none have been successful. I hope they keep trying.
