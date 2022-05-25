After only three weeks, the Department of Homeland Security paused President Joe Biden’s so-called Disinformation Governance Board, which was not only a win for Republicans, but a win for all Americans.
Department officials said the goal of the newly created group was to “coordinate countering misinformation related to homeland security” and they claimed it was a continuation of an applauded project started by former President Donald Trump.
Anyone who is honest with themselves must admit the fact that the administration actually said it were applauding anything started by the former administration is a sign they weren’t even capable of clearing up their own disinformation, much less statements by anyone else. Trump’s time in office was despised more by Democrats than the Hatfields despised the McCoys, and even if Trump did something good for everyone, this administration would never admit it, but twist it to take credit themselves - which, in fact, they have done. That fact alone should make one question the real motives behind the new group.
The very thought that American politicians would even consider establishing such a program so blatantly in the face of Americans is both frightening and offensive. Administration officials either think Americans are so uneducated they will follow along and not question anything said by politicians in office, or they are so dictatorial in their thinking they believe no one would dare question their motives.
Republican politicians and other conservatives vehemently criticized the program and linked it to the “Ministry of Truth” in the George Orwell book “1984.” Unlike the book’s government program, this board did not have the authority to officially declare what would be true or false, and it did not have the authority to require or suggest others take any action against certain types of speech or information. That is, it didn’t have the authority for now.
It is easy to see how a bunch of bureaucrats who live life inside the beltway could sit around and think this would be a good idea. Someone, somewhere in a break room, was probably sitting around and said something like, “Hey, there is way too much misinformation floating around out there; we should do something to make sure people get correct information,” without giving it any thought as to how that idea would be taken by everyday Americans. After all, “they” are the good guys in their minds and the “others” are the bad guys.
Historians should not have any trouble sharing information that has existed not just for centuries, but for millennia, about governments doing these sorts of things. A perfect example is the Propaganda Ministry led by Joseph Goebbels in Germany. Goebbels quickly saw an empire in waiting that would control not just government information, but saw the group as a way to control schools, universities and the media. He is quoted as saying, “The national education of the German people will be placed in my hands.”
While Nina Jankowicz, who was selected to lead the group, probably never thought such a thing, it was still not a good idea for her or the administration to try this program. It was wrong from the start, and it is good it has been put aside.
In truth, our founding fathers were so wise and inspired they had the foresight to take care of this issue already and put it in the Constitution. In fact, it was so important they put it in the First Amendment. It’s called “freedom of the press.”
Yes, our very own media are the ones selected to take care of these types of issues. They are the ones tasked with ensuring correct information is put forth to the public and not a government program composed of a party in power at the time. Thankfully the idea has been scrapped, and it should have never been considered in the first place. It was disinformation from the start, and definitely sent the wrong message.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.