David McCullough, an attorney for the Oklahoma Press Association and the OPA’s Legal Services Plan, died August 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Services are pending.
McCullough graduated from The University of Oklahoma in 1977 with a degree in journalism and mass communication. He spent five years as a journalist, first working as sports editor at the Pauls Valley Daily Democrat, and later as managing editor at the Guthrie Daily Leader.
In 1981, he entered The University of Oklahoma’s School of Law, graduating in 1984.
After working for the law firm Pierson Ball & Dowd for a few years, McCullough joined the firm of Michael Minnis & Associates in 1989, and went on to work with Minnis at Doerner, Saunders, Daniel & Anderson LLP.
After Minnis retired earlier this year, McCullough served as general counsel for OPA and as lead counsel of OPA’s Legal Services Plan.
McCullough received the Society of Professional Journalists First Amendment Award in 1996. He is a founding member and sat on the board of directors of FOI Oklahoma, Inc. He also authored the Oklahoma Open Government Guide as part of the 50 State Open Government Guide published by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.
McCullough is also nationally recognized for his representation of Native American Tribes.
