Allow me to wax nostalgic for a few minutes. It came to my attention just last week that the 50-story Devon Energy Tower, Oklahoma’s tallest building, is now 10 years old.
That’s amazing to me because I got to be a part of that wonderful project that basically transformed Downtown Oklahoma City and has led to many iconic and cultural improvements in OKC due to its construction.
In spring of 2011, when I was serving as managing editor of the Enid News & Eagle, I was given an exclusive interview from Continental Resources founder and President Harold Hamm about his company’s plan to relocate from Enid to Oklahoma City. I was made aware of this plan 24 hours before it was to be announced to his employees – one of which was my husband, who was a geologist with the company.
That event set a course for a great many changes in my life in 2011 and 2012, one which was moving away from Enid, a community I had grown to love and where my children graduated high school. In moving, I needed a new job, and I was privileged to be hired as a senior communications specialist for Devon Energy.
Continental was actually relocating to the old Devon headquarters. I worked in the old Devon headquarters for about five months while several Devon team members were transitioning to the new tower, and several Continental team members were moving into our old building. So for about three months, a few of us Devon folks shared the old building with Continental Resources employees.
I finally made the move to the new tower in June of 2012. I got to help coordinate media for the “grand opening” of the tower later on that fall, and I also was responsible for “babysitting” the various vendors on the project who wanted to make their own videos about their participation in this huge project.
I got to see many parts of the building that most employees didn’t get to see. I spent time in the bowels of the basement with the electrical contractors as well as throughout the other floors for the flooring and window contractors all the way up to the Vast Restaurant, which is one of OKC’s most sought-after dinner reservations for its spectacular views.
Over the few couple of years, I wrote articles about the building for different publications, and I helped with the application to secure the National Phoenix Award for the building for its transformation of what was a huge brownfield in OKC. It was also honored with Gold LEED certification as a “green building” project.
Even though my part in the project was toward the end of its construction and its opening, I came to admire all the hard work and vision by founder Larry Nichols, CEO John Richels, the smart Devon facility project managers and the talented team of communications professionals I worked with in bringing this building to life and opening it up to the public.
Everyone can probably remember the early days with the large Christmas ornaments and decorations, the Saturdays with Santa during the holidays and other ways the building became a destination for OKC downtown events and culture. Construction of the building led to powerful changes in the area around the site, including the renovation of Myriad Gardens, all led by Devon Energy.
I left Devon in 2016 during the downturn in the oil and gas industry, but I will always have a soft spot in my heart for Devon Energy Tower, and I’ll always be proud of being a small part of this transformational change in Oklahoma City. And my view from the 46th floor was spectacular!
