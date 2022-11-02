The death of George Floyd sparked protests across the country in summer 2020. The protests were largely aimed at police, asserting they police were racist, and among some protesters, there were even calls to “defund the police.”
Of course, there are bad cops. No police department is perfect, because no police officer is perfect. Institutions are flawed because people are flawed, and some people are worse than flawed. That will never change. You have to judge people by their own actions. But because of the actions of a few individuals, it seemed proponents of the movement took aim at the entire institution.
Many progressives are distancing themselves from the “Defund the Police” movement these days, but in summer 2020, protesters painted “Defund the Police” in giant letters on city streets in Baltimore, Milwaukee, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., among others. Protesters took to the streets with signs that read “Defund the Police” and politicians took notice. Some politicians who found those words problematic instead used phrases like “reimagining policing” or “diverting funds.”
To be fair, it’s not likely a position most Democrats hold, but it was backed by key figures within the party. “Defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets, because we’re trying to save lives,” said Missouri Representative Cori Bush in an interview,
In June 2020, Oregon Live reported, “Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler pledged the city will divert $12 million from the police bureau and other city departments to directly support communities of color, defund three police units including the gun violence reduction team and ban officers from using chokeholds as part of plans to reform the Portland Police Bureau.”
The Guardian reported that in addition to Portland, San Francisco, and Minneapolis, “New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and a dozen other cities have all also reduced police spending.” How did that play out? According to official statistics from the city of Portland, the number of “shooting incidents,” which had been 413 in 2019, rose to 1,314 in 2021, and is on pace to increase yet again this year.
Now it seems Portland’s mayor and other city officials have changed their tune. Last November, PBS reported the city was increasing its police budget, stating, “The added police spending is occurring amid a year of a record number of homicides, the city’s greatest police staffing shortage in decades and reform recommendations made by the U.S. Department of Justice.”
PBS went on to add, “From New York City to Los Angeles - in cities that had some of the largest Black Lives Matter protests, and some with an extensive history of police brutality -- police departments are seeing their finances partially restored in response to rising homicides, an officer exodus and political pressures.”
It seems the “defund the police” movement has led to a refund the police movement, but it could be too little too late. Morale among police officers has dropped, more officers are leaving the force, and recruitment numbers are down.
Police feel the cities they serve don’t have their back. Why would you want to be a cop in a city whose leaders seem to think you’re part of the problem? It would have been wise to focus on the bad police officers instead of the institution itself. The “defund” movement has had unintended - but not unforeseeable - consequences. And how does the saying go? Be careful what you wish for - you might get it?
Thomas Sanco deals in vintage cars and parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.