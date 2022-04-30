Dear Editor
As the executive director for the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, I see firsthand how important proper law enforcement training and education is in victims’ rights work statewide.
Without the dedicated hard work of law enforcement, crime victims may never be able to receive the justice they deserve. There are vital steps law enforcement professionals can take to ensure the safety of our communities, including being a crime victim’s proper first point of introduction to the criminal justice process.
Alongside our partners at Marsy’s Law for Oklahoma, we are currently developing a refresher training video for law enforcement on the topic of crime victims’ rights. This will emphasize the role law enforcement plays in being the first point of contact for victims to learn about the rights available to them during the criminal justice process. It is important that victims of crime have positive encounters with our law enforcement professionals and that those professionals are able to provide basic guidance for victims as they begin navigating the criminal justice system.
During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 24-30, I hope we will all educate ourselves on the rights of victims and continue to support law enforcement professionals in their efforts to help ease difficult situations.
Brandon Clabes served as Midwest City’s police chief for more than 20 years. He is now the executive director of the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, better known as CLEET.
Brandon Clabes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.