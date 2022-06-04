No, it’s not over yet, so the public - including the media - should stop using phrases like “post-COVID.” That is, if accuracy is important.
According to the CDC, after a major spike in January, COVID cases are on the rise again. They could plateau more rapidly than before, and the variants making their way through the population may not be quite as serious. That’s especially true for those who have had their first shots, as well as the first booster. And many people - especially those in the vulnerable segment - should get a second booster as soon as possible.
For those pushing the falsehood that health officials misled the public about the shots because they were supposed to be full-proof, it’s time to take off the blinders and revise your claims. That’s especially true of those who, in the same breath, claim the shots are killing people, or that COVID is just like the flu. OK, let’s take that last statement: If COVID is indeed like the flu, then it stands to reason that the vaccinations would be very much like those for the flu. And we all know people who took a flu shot and still got the flu.
Viruses are evolving entities, thus the science behind them is evolving. Any vaccinations will have to evolve and be reformulated to continue their efficacy. Many people who have had COVID shots - including some at the Daily Press - have gotten COVID. But it’s worth noting that none had to be hospitalized, and some were in the vulnerable group.
Americans are COVID weary, without a doubt. And further lockdowns would be foolish - as, indeed, were the first round of those. Many small businesses failed, and some larger ones, too. It’s still the best policy to let businesses themselves decide what level of safety precautions they will expect, and it’s up to customers to decide whether that’s too much, or not enough.
We must move ahead knowing that not only are there people who know they’re sick and don’t care if they infect anyone else. There are also asymptomatic people who will unknowingly spread the virus, and feel terrible about doing so. That’s why a mixture of the “three P’s” is critical.
By that, we don’t mean the Paycheck Protection Program, one of the most useful programs implemented during the administration of Donald Trump. We mean pragmatism, prudence and precautions. Be sensible but realistic. Keep a reasonable distance from other people. Wear masks in crowded indoor venues, if possible. Consider getting a booster. Wash and sanitize your hands; we should have been doing that all along. And support local businesses, many of which are still struggling with supply chain issues brought about by the pandemic.
And try to enjoy your summer, while keeping your health in mind.
