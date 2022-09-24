The Oklahoma Supreme Court came down with an important ruling this week that better clarifies the separate roles of the governor and school districts when it comes to local control and local authority.
The court ruled that lawmakers went too far by adding a provision to Senate Bill 658 that stated local governing boards could only consider mask mandates if the governor had issued a current state of emergency for the area.
Mask mandates became a quandary and a political football during the height of the COVID pandemic. School districts have an obligation to do what is necessary to keep their students safe. We learned from the pandemic that children are best served when they can attend school instead of depending on online learning. Attending a school in a mask was a much better option.
Certainly parents have a role in the discussion with school districts on the safety of their children. That relationship should continue to be local, not prescribed by the governor.
The court said state law prohibits one level of government from exercising the powers that belong to another, and legislators “usurped” the independence guaranteed to locally elected school boards. The governor has neither constitutional nor statutory authority over the operation of schools, the court found.
The ruling came more than a year after an Oklahoma County district judge issued a temporary injunction on the mask mandate prohibition on the grounds that the law singled out students in public school while excluding those attending private schools. Critics said the law prevented local school districts from issuing mask mandates aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, particularly among students who were not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
We have learned a great deal about COVID, and there has been great success in mitigating the impacts of the disease through vaccinations. We hope that there is not a need again to take the measures that were necessary before a vaccine was developed.
Still, there remains the possibility of future mask mandates, at least for younger children who are not eligible for the vaccine. If that ever becomes the case again, we’re glad the roles and authority of who makes those decisions has been clarified.
