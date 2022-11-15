With Veterans Day having just passed, perhaps this is a good time to reflect on courage.
Certainly veterans of our nation’s military showed courage, particularly those who served in America’s most recent wars.
At last count about 7 percent of all living Americans are military veterans. That makes them part of a very exclusive club.
Their number includes the ever-dwindling roster of World War II vets, plus those who fought in Korea, Vietnam, the first Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan, not to mention the brief foray into Grenada in 1983.
Soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines in combat are certainly not without fear, but they fight on despite their personal trepidation. They do their duty, not only for their country, but for the guys fighting to the right and left of them.
World War II vets were hailed as the greatest generation. Fighters from the Gulf War on have been feted as heroes upon their return home. Korean vets fought in the so-called forgotten war, while a deeply divided nation treated returning Vietnam vets as pariahs. They, as do all vets, deserve only our admiration and thanks.
That is not to say veterans who did not see combat do not exhibit their own brand of courage. They responded to their nation’s call, whether they were drafted or, as today, they enlisted.
To date, about one percent of Americans currently serve in our nation’s military. At the moment we are not actively fighting anyone, anywhere. Pray God that continues.
But military service in non-combat situations requires its own brand of courage. Military life is not easy. Your life as a military man or woman is not your own.
I know a young Air Force master sergeant currently deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. She left behind two young sons and a daughter, who are being cared for by her husband, himself an Air Force master sergeant.
Deployment is easier in these days of FaceTime and texting, but nothing substitutes for a hug from a child or a spouse. There is plenty of courage to go around in that family. She is in no physical danger over there, unless you count sunburn or heat stroke from the desert air, but being away from your husband and kids for months at a time takes an emotional toll. Ditto for dad back home, who has to be chief cook and bottle washer while also holding down a full-time job.
All veterans, whether they were paratroopers, fighter pilots, Navy SEALS or personnel clerks, displayed courage by putting their lives on hold to serve others. Putting others first, and yourself second, is at the very heart of courage.
I knew another lady of courage, this one right here at home. Her friends and family bid her farewell the other day after she lost her long battle with cancer.
The cancer came a few years ago. She fought it tooth and nail, all the while working full time and fulfilling her role as wife and mother. She also was mother to a group of local Boy Scouts. She never backed down from a challenge, whether it be chemotherapy, crawling through a muddy cave or sleeping in a tent in freezing weather.
And all the while she remained upbeat. There was no whining, there was no complaining, there was no “poor me.” She approached her battle with that terrible disease with a smile. Chemo took her hair but could not begin to dampen her spirit.
After a time the battle was won, she was declared cancer-free. Her friends and family rejoiced. Her hair grew back, but her infectious smile and sunny attitude never changed.
Months ago the cancer returned, with a vengeance. Again she fought. Again she refrained from complaining. But this time the cancer was too virulent, spread too far, too fast, and it became evident that this time there would be no victory.
But there was, of course. She was a woman of faith and she knew victory was hers either way.
There are many forms of courage — the courage of a war fighter in combat, the courage of a single mother working two jobs just to feed her kids, the courage of someone who has been knocked down by life but who is determined to prevail nonetheless, the courage of a person facing a grim medical diagnosis with a smile, the courage of anyone who puts others first and themselves second.
Courage doesn’t require heroism, only determination. As author Mary Anne Em Radmacher wrote, “Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says, ‘I’ll try again tomorrow.’”
